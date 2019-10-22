HAVERHILL — City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua championed a motion Tuesday night for the city solicitor to prohibit the sale or consumption or any marijuana-based or laced products at so-called cannabis cafes in the future by a 5-3 vote with one abstention.
The passage came despite an opinion from City Solicitor William Cox who said that an amendment to the zoning ordinance as originally sought by Bevilacqua was not needed nor required. Cox's letter cited information from the Cannabis Control Commission that a Social Consumption Pilot Program - for adults age 21 and up - will only be offered in up to 12 Massachusetts towns for an initial period of two years.
Councilor Michael McGonagle, citing a conflict of interest, was not present for the votes.
The pilot program can't begin without a change in state law that allows the cities or towns to authorize the consumption in their communities.
Despite that new information, Bevilacqua was steadfast on getting the city's stance against consumables in writing so that there was no doubt about whether related inroads could be made or changed in the future.
"Why be unprepared in the event that the state does something that will allow the social consumption and possible smoking of marijuana inside these facilities," stated Bevilacqua after the meeting. "Times change and people change. The state drives the process. Why not protect the city of Haverhill now?"
Although some councilors agreed with the premise, many felt such a move was premature based upon the new information.
Councilor William Macek, who agreed that it may be premature for such action, said taking a precaution made sense. "I think we should ask the solicitor to draft something and send it back to us," Macek said.
Macek also passed a motion requesting a letter to the local delegation that they would notify the Council about any local usage in a pilot program.
Councilor Colin LePage took exception with Bevilacqua's reference to the pot shops being located in neighborhoods.
"Saying it’s in the neighborhoods, when these are in commercial highway areas, and not residential is wrong," LePage said. "The councilor knows the difference in designations. To keep stating it is incorrect. They are where businesses are."
Council Vice President Tom Sullivan echoed fellow councilors sentiments, "We will have opportunity to weigh in on it - and not now just two weeks before the next election - we will have the time.
"This is not a slam dunk in the future," added Sullivan. If the state opens it up to 12 communities, we will have a chance to have our say. We don't need a letter that the solicitor is premature to ask for."
Unmoved Bevilacqua countered, "if it's not needed, it hurts no one."
"I think it's appropriate to protect the city's interest and that's the reason that I did it," Bevilacqua said.