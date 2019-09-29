HAVERHILL — City councilors want to make sure the money Haverhill receives from pot shops is used to educate young people about the dangers of drugs.
Councilors said they asked Mayor James Fiorentini in March to keep that money aside for drug education and similar uses, but they have received no assurances that will happen.
With Haverhill's first recreational marijuana shop poised to open by the end of the year and another planning to open in early 2020, councilors are again asking the mayor to create a separate account for money from the shops. That account, some councilors said, will allow them to track the money and make sure it goes toward programs that teach children about the dangers of drugs.
Communities where pot shops operate get certain financial benefits from the shops. Three shops have already negotiated and signed agreements with Haverhill: Haverhill Stem Inc., CNA Stores Inc. and Full Harvest Moonz Inc. Those agreements stipulate an annual fee of 3 percent of each shop's gross income to be paid to the city, plus an additional $25,000 to be donated to charity, for a period of five years. The city is also entitled to charge 3% local sales tax on all marijuana sales.
Several councilors said they want to prevent that money from going into the city's general fund, which could leave the cash open to being spent for a variety of purposes — not necessarily drug education.
"It's transparent that whatever money comes in from the host agreement and retail sales that we then know where it goes," councilor Colin LePage said. "If it just goes to the general fund, no one knows.''
The council decided last week to send the mayor a letter asking for the separate account to keep the pot shop money out of the general fund. LePage, whose son died from a drug overdose several years ago, has pushed repeatedly for more health teachers to educate Haverhill students about the dangers of drugs.
LePage compared the pot shop money to large tobacco company settlements of billions of dollars that ended up in general funds, instead of helping people quit smoking and providing education about the health dangers of tobacco.
"A lot of that money did not go to those purposes and instead went to fill holes in other ends of governments,'' LePage said. "It wasn't supposed to fill potholes. We're trying to keep people who can be influenced by it (drug use) to be educated about the dangers of it."
Councilor Tim Jordan said, "This ... separate account, would allow the tracking of what is received separately and the council would have some discretion over what it's used for. If we don't, it can go into the general fund and be used for anything at the discretion of the mayor.
"We've broached the idea with the mayor before, and he said it sounded like a good idea, and we sent him a letter asking for some specifics but got no response," Jordan said, adding the council sent that letter in March. "At the very least, can we step up our game from the education standpoint to make youths aware of the risk and danger and resources for those who become addicted?''
Fiorentini said last week that he didn't recall receiving such a letter from the council in March. He said he'll consider the request, but refuted the need for a separate account for pot shop money.
"You don't need a (separate) stabilization fund to do that," Fiorentini said. "It can just be listed as a line item on the budget."
Fiorentini also said that only the council has the power to spend city money. Full disclosure of all spending is provided within the city budget that is available for review, he said.
He also said there's no need to rush to create an account for pot shop money.
"There's no money received yet," Fiorentini said. "None of these shops will open in the next month or two. It's not something on the top burner on my agenda right now.''
Caroline Pineau, the owner of one pot shops licensed to operate in Haverhill, has said her goal is to open by the end of the year. She plans Haverhill Stem LLC for 124 Washington St., the former Sons of Italy hall. Robert DiFazio, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran from Amesbury who plans to open a pot shop called CNA Stores in a small plaza at 558 River St., said he is targeting opening early next year.
Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien also supported the idea of a separate account for pot shop money received by the city.
"To support this is so important for the children of Haverhill and young adults, as well as people who have problems with addictions,'' she said. "It's not about controlling the money. It's about using the money in the best and most appropriate way."