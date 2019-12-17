HAVERHILL — Drivers traveling Bradford’s stretch of Route 125, otherwise known as South Main Street, are long used to sitting in traffic — but city councilors are hoping they won’t have to do so much longer.
On Tuesday, the local leaders decided to send a letter to the state’s Massachusetts Department of Transportation to address what Councilor Melinda Barrett deemed the “insane” traffic backups plaguing residents on the Bradford side of the Basiliere Bridge.
According to Barrett, who lives in the Bradford section of the city, it is not uncommon to have traffic snake past Hunking School all the way to Ward Hill Connector during rush hour.
Barrett was not alone in her frustration. Council Vice President Thomas Sullivan chimed in on behalf of neighbors from Cumberland and Kensington Avenues, saying that those residents often struggle to get out of their side streets during rush hour. Sullivan suggested the implementation of a “no stopping” grid, similar to what’s painted near Jaffarian Road, to ease congestion. “I don’t see why we couldn’t do it,” he said.
Other councilors, including Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and Joseph Bevilacqua, pushed for MassDOT to do a complete study of the South Main Street traffic light pattern.
“All the lights should be looked at. The only one that seems to work appropriately is the one at the 125 connector. Everything else is a mess, all the way up Main Street. I hope the state can help us, but in the meantime I hope our own police can help us,” Daly O’Brien said, referring to the Traffic and Safety subcommittee that includes representatives from the Haverhill Police Department.
A date for the Traffic and Safety subcommittee meeting has not yet been set.