HAVERHILL — The City Council on Tuesday night will hold its annual tax hearing, allowing the public to speak about how much homeowners and businesses pay and voice any concerns they have about the city's tax program.
After the hearing, the council is scheduled to set tax rates for the coming year.
The city uses the state's tax classification law, which allows communities to set lower rates for homes to keep residents' payments down, while charging businesses at a higher rate.
The owner of the average single-family home in Haverhill valued at $328,320 paid $4,580 in property taxes last year, according to documents provided by city officials. The tax rate was $13.95, meaning the owner of that home paid $13.95 per $1,000 worth of property.
The owner of the average business property in Haverhill valued at $640,115 paid $16,208 in taxes in the last year, the documents show. The business tax rate was $25.32 per $1,000 worth of property.
The average single-family home in Haverhill is now valued at $345,418. If the council on Tuesday night keeps the ratio of tax burden the same between homes and businesses as it was this year, the residential tax rate will be $13.60 per $1,000 in value. That would make the new annual bill $4,698 — a jump of $118 over the last year.
Under that scenario, the average business property now valued at $657,911 would have a new bill of $16,171 — $36 less than last year. The new business tax rate would be $24.58 per thousand.
Taxing to the levy means the city can increase taxes by as much as 2.5%, but no higher.
Every non-revaluation year, the state requires all communities to perform a complete update of property values based on the prior calendar year's sales and overall market conditions.
This year, Fiscal Year 2020, Haverhill’s residential properties have increased in value at a greater rate than the commercial, industrial and personal properties, according to city officials.