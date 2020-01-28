HAVERHILL—City councilors Tuesday agreed to spend $12,500 to fund a study by the Matrix consulting firm to determine how to best care for Haverhill’s city and school buildings. Mayor James Fiorentini received the funds over strong objections by councilors including John Michitson, who called his proposal “worthless.”
The city’s top leader appeared before the governing body Tuesday to explain that the joint facilities department – currently run by the school department – is not being run as effectively as intended.
“Rather than arm-wrestling with the School Committee — or some members, in any event — the better thing to do would be to have a study,” he said Tuesday. “We should hire experts and not live by the seat of our pants.”
Councilors Tuesday assented to Fiorentini’s request – but did not dole out the funds easily. Councilor Tom Sullivan said he “wasn’t thrilled” by the so-called “territorial war” that resulted from the divide between City Council and School Committee members.
“Instead of working together, we’re going to be relying on the experts to tell us we need to work together,” Sullivan said.
When preparing his 2020 budget, Fiorentini set aside money to hire a maintenance director to oversee the city and the schools, but said he received “resistance” from the School Committee regarding the idea. According to the mayor, the study will help hone in on just how many people are required to keep up the city’s infrastructure, if that work should be outsourced, and other preventative maintenance concerns.
Fiorentini disagreed with the idea that two separate maintenance staffs are necessary.
Accountability must be made paramount moving forward, councilors said.
“If we’re going to get this right, there should be a study,” Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said. “Do a study, but do it quickly, effectively and make sure the results of the study fully address the needs of the city.”
Summed up Councilor Colin LePage: “There’s been a lot of ‘wait of see,’ and to do a study that promotes that atmosphere...I’m disappointed. I’m fearful. It can’t continue this way.”
Results of the Matrix study are expected in April, Fiorentini said.