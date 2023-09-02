HAVERHILL — With three candidates running for multiple offices in this year’s municipal elections, the City Council is expected to vote at its Sept. 19 meeting on whether that should be allowed to continue or if candidates for office should be limited to running for only one office per election cycle.
The council is expected to consider a recommendation from its Administration & Finance Committee to place two questions on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot regarding ballot eligibility.
City Solicitor William Cox, who will be drafting the non-binding ballot questions if approved by the council, said one question would ask voters if they want to limit a candidate from running for more than one office, while another question would ask voters if they want to limit the mayor, city council and school committee from serving in a second elected office at the same time.
He said there is no provision in the law that prohibits a candidate from running for two offices and that any changes in the provisions would not take effect until the 2025 municipal election.
Non-binding ballot questions do not require the council to adhere to the will of the voters, while binding questions do, city officials said.
School Committeeman Scott Wood Jr. is running for mayor and School Committee Ward 4; School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais is running for School Committee Ward 2 and City Council Ward 2, while candidate Fred Simmons is running for School Committee Ward 4 and City Council at-large.
Under a new system of representation in Haverhill, voters will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. Currently there are nine at-large councilors and no ward councilors.
Councilor Shaun Toohey questioned the timing of the ballot questions, saying the community is already confused about the change in representation from all at-large for City Council and School Committee to a combination of at-large and ward representation.
“People are very, very confused, and I’m wondering if this is too much too soon,” Toohey went on to say.
Cox said the proposed ballot questions are pretty straightforward and voters should be able to figure them out.
“It’s not a major change to the election rules ... it’s an adjustment,” Cox said.
Council President Tim Jordan commented that it shouldn’t be legal to run for two offices and even hold two offices.
“I think it’s a question we should put forward ... that you can’t run for two or more municipal offices at the same time,” Jordan said.
Councilor Melinda Barrett said that voters she’s spoken to were surprised to learn that people can run for two offices.
“This seems pretty straightforward and I think this is something we have to address,” she said.
Cox said that under the rules, in the event a candidate wins two offices they would be subject to ethics laws, would have to decide which office they take a salary from, and would be subject to conflict of interest provisions.
He said under the city’s Plan A form of government, the council can send a home rule petition to the Legislature to change the city’s governing provisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.