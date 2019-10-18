HAVERHILL — After losing his son to drugs, City Councilor Colin LePage decided to speak with eighth graders across the city to encourage them to stay on a safe path in life.
On Friday, he revisited many of those students, now seniors at Haverhill High School, to talk about a variety of health concerns, from drug and alcohol abuse to the dangers of cigarettes and vaping to suicide.
As he did when speaking to the students in 2016, LePage relayed the story of a young man who had died of an overdose of painkillers the prior year and the impact it had on those who loved him.
Initially, as he did back then, LePage withheld the identity of the person until finally revealing that he was talking about his son, Christopher.
Students seemed as surprised with his revelation on Friday as they were back then.
LePage played voice messages left by his son, and the eyes of many students began tearing up.
"Your health is your life, and if you don't take care of it, you may not have it," LePage told them, while showing photographs of Christopher in his youth, playing baseball in the Riverside Bradford Baseball league and graduating from Haverhill High School.
"I never imagined I'd be here today talking to you about this," he said.
LePage also talked about his son Sean, also a Haverhill High School graduate, who died in 2009 when he was struck by a train. Prior to his death, Sean struggled with the loss of three friends who died during their senior years in high school.
LePage told students Sean turned to alcohol to dull the pain.
"Christopher was already reliant on substances, such as cigarettes and marijuana, and when he broke his arm and was prescribed painkillers, it led to his addiction," he said.
LePage related a number of sobering statistics, telling students that 3 of 4 people with substance abuse disorders started at age 17 or younger, and that 1 of 10 started at age 11.
He talked about cigarettes and how big tobacco companies lured people into smoking with ads featuring characters such as Joe Camel, the Marlboro Man and Santa Claus. Now, he added, "Santa Claus is vaping."
He explained the concerns about illnesses and deaths related to vaping have that reported across the country, and in Massachusetts, which led Gov. Charlie Baker to implement a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state.
"Habits take from two to three weeks to form, but take much longer to break," he said, adding that about 1,300 people have been hospitalized from vaping in recent months while 29 deaths have been reported.
And while rehabilitation works for some, he said, it doesn't work for everyone.
LePage called vaping an "epidemic." He said kids need to know that by vaping, they are inhaling a variety of chemicals into their lungs.
He told students that not making healthy decisions can lead to long-lasting problems for them and their loved ones.
He encouraged students to talk to a guidance counselor, teacher, family member or friend about trauma they may have experienced, and to not try to solve their problems by making poor decisions such as turning to alcohol or drugs.
LePage noted that 44 people died every day in the U.S. from opioid overdoses in 2014. That number more than doubled, to 91 people per day, a year later.
Two years later, the number of daily deaths from opioid overdoses tripled.
"Every day, 3,900 people begin abusing prescription painkillers, and every day, 580 people start using heroin," he said, adding that 4 of 5 people who become addicted to heroin start on prescription pain medications.
Just in Haverill, he told the class, there were eight overdose deaths in 2013.
LePage noted that the city's Youth Advisory Council launched a youth needs survey this spring, which is still in progress. He said the study is providing the district insight into the services that students want.
Of 592 youth surveyed so far, 70% of those ages 15 to 17 say they need more access to resources for addictions, including vaping and smoking.
"We all need help, so don't be afraid to reach out," LePage told students.
Details about the survey will also be discussed during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Following LePage's talk, several seniors walked up to him to thank him and to express sympathy for his loss.
"I put faces to my stories, and when they hear my son's voice, I feel I make a connection with every kid in the room," he said.
Senior Corey Jacobs told a reporter that he remembered LePage from the talk he gave in middle school.
"His stories really touched me," said Jacobs. "I have family members I've lost to drugs. I felt like I needed to hear these things ... a different point of view."
Students in Haverhill's schools are invited to participate in the youth needs survey, which is online at tinyurl.com/y2bkvayq.