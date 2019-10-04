HAVERHILL — Warning signs, bright paint and a downward arrow indicating a crosswalk will soon warn drivers on Chadwick Road they're nearing the golf cart crossing path at Bradford Country Club.
The signs were recommended by the Haverhill Traffic and Safety Committee last week after Kristin Murphy brought the club's concerns to the committee.
City councilors Melinda Barrett and Michael McGonagle also attended the meeting, Murphy said.
"It's basically a two-lane old country road and kind of narrow and windy and the crosswalk and golf cart path can come up kind of quick," Barrett said.
"Nothing has ever happened there, but it's better to be proactive than reactive," she added. "There's no reason to wait for an accident to mitigate a potentially dangerous situation."
She stressed that drivers often move quickly on the back roads.
"They're really in a hurry if they're cutting through," she said.
The safety measures will benefit golfers and pedestrians who walk along the golf cart path, according to Barrett.
Bright paint on the ground ahead of the crosswalk provides another warning to drivers of an upcoming crossing.
"A couple of safety additives were added to make it a little safer for pedestrians and the golf carts" Barrett said. "Some people walk the golf cart. The back side of the course is a difficult walk unless you're in really good shape. So there are pedestrians going through there also."
Murphy said she was pleased with the findings and work by city engineers, along with their support.
"They really listened to concerns about customers crossing the road on the public street and people staying safe," she said. "We're very happy with that."
Thankfully there were no close calls, Murphy noted.
"We had taken care of the sight lines, trimming some bush and branches but this is a great additional help," Murphy said. "The signs and markings help to make people aware of what's coming up when they're driving along the road."