Couple charged with drug distribution

HAVERHILL — Police said they arrested a man with a history of drug distribution and his girlfriend after they recognized the woman as having outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Brittany Dagraca, 22, of 445 Washington St., Apt. 2, and Luis Guerrero, 26, of 445 Washington St., Apt. 3, both were charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws at their arraignments Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.
Assistant District Attorney Stephen LaMonica said that based on Dagraca's record, it was good idea to send her to a 28-day detox program. Judge Patricia Dowling ordered Dagraca to attend such a program.
Dowling set Guerrero's bail at $50,000 cash after being told there were two outstanding arrest warrants against him for trafficking fentanyl.
Police said they found a little more than 9 grams of what they believed was fentanyl, just shy of the 10-gram amount needed to charge the couple with trafficking.
"It's clear this defendant is a drug dealer," LaMonica said of Guerrero.
Dowling scheduled March 4 video conferences for both suspects and issued 90-day warnings.
According to a police report, on Feb. 4 about 6:40 p.m., police were patrolling the Lafayette Square area when they noticed Dagraca sitting in the front passenger seat of a car parked in front of one of the pumps at the Citgo Xtramart.
Police said they recognized her and were informed she had two active warrants out of Lawrence District Court for failing to appear on charges of possession of Class A and B drugs and conspiracy to violate drug laws. She also had an active warrant out of Haverhill District Court for failing to appear on the charge of larceny over $1,200.
While taking Dagraca into custody, police noticed Guerrero was in the back seat behind her. After Guerrero stepped out of the car, police found a plastic bag containing several smaller plastic bags containing what they believed was fentanyl on the floor where Guerrero was seated.
Police said Guerrero began yelling at them in Spanish, then tried to run. They forced him to the ground, where he began to thrash around violently to free himself. Police said they were able to subdue Guerrero and place him under arrest.
Police noted that Guerrero had two outstanding arrest warrants out of Lawrence District Court and Essex Superior Court for trafficking fentanyl in excess of 10 grams in North Andover and in Lawrence.
The driver of the car, who was inside the convenience store at the time, told police he was giving his friend Dagraca a ride in exchange for some gas money.
The driver was released as police said it was evident he had no knowledge of the drugs found in the car and that his license was active.