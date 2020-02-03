HAVERHILL — To ease concerns of city officials and the general public about an ax-throwing bar proposed for Academy Plaza in Bradford, City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien has invited the owners of the business to come before the City Council when it meets Tuesday night.
The city's Board of Appeals has approved a permit for Boxford couple Barbara and Shawn Gliklich to operate the business, called Wicked Axe. The next step in the permitting process is a review by the city's License Commission on Thursday.
But before that happens, Daly O'Brien is looking to unravel some of the mysteries as to what an ax bar really is and why they are becoming popular across the country.
"People have been texting and emailing me about something they don't really know about as it hasn't been fully explained, so I'm giving them (Barbara and Shawn Gliklich) an opportunity to clear the air and explain how this is a sport," Daly O'Brien said.
"I'm the only councilor who reached out to her (Barbara Gliklich) to present her idea publicly, as I want to give her a chance to tell people what her business is all about. I want people to know that it's a very regulated business and that other communities have them."
The Gliklichs said they hope to open their business this summer and bring at least 30 jobs to the city. They will be leaving careers in medicine behind to open the venue at a 12,650-square-foot space formerly occupied by a nightclub. They plan to renovate the building.
Wicked Axe will adhere to guidelines set forth by either the World Axe Throwing League or the International Axe Throwing Federation, the Gliklichs said.
But, ax throwing isn't the only recreation the couple plans to offer.
"We're bringing in other activities, including darts, foosball, billiards, shuffleboard and air hockey, similar to what you would find at Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury, only with ax throwing," Shawn Gliklich said. "We really looking to create an adult sports entertainment venue with food. We have a chef whose consulting with us and we're still building our menu."
He expects a large portion of his bookings for the ax arena to be corporate, for activities such as team building.
Barbara Gliklich said she and her husband are using Urban Axes in Somerville as a model.
"They opened about a year ago while Revolutionary Axe in Everett opened this past fall," she said. "Both of them offer beer and wine and both are doing very well."
Shawn Gliklich says ax bars are opening across the region, including in Manchester, New Hampshire and Providence, Rhode Island.
He said the fear some people have is that drinking and axes are a dangerous combination.
"For one franchise alone, patrons threw 15 million axes before a single incident and even that did not result in an injury," he said. "In order to cause injury, someone must have malice, as you're supervised at all times."
He said his business will have 20 throwing lanes, with a coach for every two lanes.
"Patrons will be monitored constantly and anyone showing signs of intoxication, inappropriate behavior or a violation of our safety protocols will be kicked out of the arena and likely be asked to leave," he said.
Barbara Gliklich, a former emergency room nurse and nursing supervisor, and her husband, a retired emergency room doctor, say they would not invest in something they thought would result in liability.
"We spent our careers helping people and preventing injuries, so I'm not going to hand someone an ax and tell them to go crazy," Shawn Gliklich said. "This is going to be very controlled, safe, and monitored. We're not allowing people to bring their own axes or take our axes out of the building."
He said the only exception will be for league participants.
"We've done enough due diligence and enough study for this sport and its enthusiasm and are quite convinced this will be successful," he said.