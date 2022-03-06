HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced it has reached a settlement with the waste-to-energy company Covanta for more stringent emissions standards.
The settlement will result in the installation of significant additional emissions controls that will reduce emissions from Convanta’s plants in Haverhill and in Rochester, Massachusetts, and will improve air quality, according to an announcement by MassDEP.
Under the settlement and revised permits issued by MassDEP, Covanta has committed to reducing nitrogen oxide and dioxide emissions by more than 20% below the MassDEP regulatory limit. The company also agreed to reduce emissions of metals and dioxin to almost half of MassDEP’s emission limits for these pollutants.
In March of 2018, MassDEP issued new regulations and subsequently issued permits to reflect these new regulatory limits for waste-to-energy facilities, also known as municipal waste combustors, in the state.
These regulations established more stringent emission limits of several air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), metals and dioxin, and provided more options for monitoring pollutant emissions. NOx emissions are lung irritants and may pose severe risks to public health, including their contribution to the formation of harmful ground level ozone, or smog, which can increase susceptibility to and exacerbate respiratory ailments and illnesses such as asthma, according to MassDEP.
Covanta appealed the so-called Emission Control Plan permits calling for more stringent emissions standards.
In addition, Covanta has agreed to install monitors to measure ammonia emissions on each waste combustor at the Haverhill and Rochester facilities.
Ammonia emissions can contribute to the formation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), according to MassDEP.
Ammonia monitors will ensure that Covanta will achieve and maintain the lowest ammonia emissions possible from the Haverhill and Rochester facilities and reduce PM2.5 emissions.
“The Commonwealth’s stringent Emission Control Plan Approvals were implemented to ensure that waste-to-energy facilities are properly addressing their emissions and reducing toxic pollutants that can impact the health of our communities,” said Eric Worrall, director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “I am pleased that, under this settlement, Covanta has voluntarily agreed to make significant emissions reductions that will have a real impact on protecting public health in Haverhill and Rochester, and in communities across the state.”
MassDEP noted that Covanta’s Haverhill and Rochester plants are in Environmental Justice communities, which have historically experienced disparate impact from air pollution and these commitments from Covanta are an important step toward assuring clean air for area residents.