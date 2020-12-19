With the state in the grips of a COVID-19 surge, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said that as of Wednesday it had 69 active cases among inmates at Middleton Jail.
Most of the inmates testing positive are asymptomatic and the rest are demonstrating mild symptoms, the department said. There have been no hospitalizations, and testing for COVID-19 continues at the jail, the department said.
“Testing is the only way to effectively locate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in congregate settings like ours. It’s why we continue to test aggressively and why we have been able to provide the necessary health services our population needs within our own facilities,” Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. “Simply put, you can’t control the virus if you don’t know where it is. Our testing reveals where it’s popping up unit by unit, and that gives us an upper-hand in the battle against COVID-19.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Department has started a number of measures to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 inside jails. Some of those protocols include daily cleaning and sanitizing of the facilities, and the mandatory use of masks. Movement within the jail has been minimized to reduce the risk of further transmission, officials said.
As a result of increased cases at the jail, the Sheriff’s Department said it has sped up its Friends & Family Video visits program.
Launched Dec. 8, two days after the suspension of in-person visits, the Friends & Family Video Visits program already has more than 580 registered users with a daily average of 85 video visits, the department said.
“Closing our facilities to family visits is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, but it was a necessary one for the safety of all who work and live in our facilities,” Coppinger said. “We know how critical family contact is to a person’s rehabilitation, especially during the holidays. These video visits allow for that face-to-face, reassuring contact families need and it’s why we expedited this program.”
Video units were installed in every housing unit in every residential facility run by the Sheriff's Department, including Middleton Jail, the Essex County Prelease and Re-entry Center in Lawrence, and the Women in Transition Program in Salisbury, to ensure every incarcerated person has access to video visits, officials said. The department also started other initiatives during the pandemic, such as issuing tablets to every inmate to make phone calls and to access rehabilitation and educational programming.
The department also launched its Attorney-Client Video Connect service on Dec. 1. This service provides attorneys the option of meeting with clients by video in a private room — sessions that are not recorded or monitored. Attorneys can still meet with clients in person at the department's facilities, as well as by phone or tablet device. The department also coordinates daily with courts to minimize inmate transports by using video conferencing and specialized scheduling.
“COVID-19 has forced us to look at everything we do and how we do it,'' Coppinger said. "Video visits is one of those changes which came out of COVID that will provide a long-lasting, positive effect on the services we provide long after the pandemic is over.''