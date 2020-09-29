HAVERHILL — Less than two weeks into the academic year, new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in Haverhill schools — forcing officials to warn residents to have of increased vigilance as the city prepares to enter the "red" high risk zone this week.
In addition to cases of coronavirus reported among students late last week at three schools in Haverhill — Whittier Regional High, Consentino Middle and Whittier Middle — a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Haverhill High School.
Whittier Regional Superintendent Maureen Lynch also said three new cases from that school have been reported: One involving a student taking classes remotely from home and the other two involving students who last attended in-person classes on Wednesday. Lynch called the in-person cases "isolated" incidents.
On Sunday, Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns notified families via email that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19. That person was working at the school Monday and Tuesday of last week and was asymptomatic, Burns said.
"We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in person learning," Burns said in the email. "We are also providing remote learning for all students required to quarantine at home to continue to provide instruction, structure, and an emotional connection to the classroom during a time that we know will be challenging for those children and families involved."
Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association teachers union, said concern over possible COVID-19 infection among the school community caused "extreme anxiety" for teachers even before Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed the initial cases on Friday afternoon.
In an email to union members after the cases were confirmed, Parolisi said he feels the district as a "moral obligation" to inform any staff member who may have had "any contact with a potentially infectious student or colleague" in order to make a decision about whether or not to get tested.
Haverhill students started the school year learning remotely online from home on Sept. 16. Students who are taking part in a hybrid program — a mix of classroom and remote learning — are slowly going back to buildings in-person in small groups, called "cohorts," in a process to be complete Oct. 5. Students who decided against any classroom learning are participating in the district's Remote Learning Academy and doing coursework entirely online from home.
On Sept. 11, the first day teachers returned to school buildings, reports of windowless work spaces, clogged sinks with stagnant water, dusty vents and other complaints began pouring in, Parolisi said. However, Marotta, school principals and facilities staff worked to correct issues before students returned to buildings Sept. 21.
All students and staff are required to wear masks while in school buildings, according to a policy adopted by the School Committee. Students found not to be in compliance with the mask policy will be sent home from school, officials said.
Close contacts should be tested and must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to a person who has tested positive, officials said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a close contact is defined as someone who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person.
Contact tracing for all coronavirus cases involving students and school staff is carried out under the direction of Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing services for schools, with assistance from public health nurse Mary Connolly. People considered to be close contacts of those infected will be individually contacted, according to school officials.
Parolisi said several teachers from Whittier Middle School went to the Pentucket Medical testing site in Lawrence to get tested late last week. Those teachers were asymptomatic and were tested for "peace of mind," he said.
In their messages to families, both Lynch and Marotta have stressed the importance of transparency as the community works together to stop spread of the virus.
"We are sharing this situation with you to be transparent and to quell fears and rumors," Marotta said when notifying families. "Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe."
In a social media post late last week, Mayor James Fiorentini said Haverhill will be in the red high-risk category when weekly state Department of Health coronavirus numbers are posted on Wednesday of this week. Before the recent cases, the city was classified as a yellow moderate-risk zone.
Plans for a new rapid-results coronavirus testing site in downtown Haverhill continue to take shape, according to Fiorentini's office. The site is made possible through a partnership between the city, the Pentucket Medical doctors complex and the Mass General Brigham hospital network.
Testing at that site will be administered on a drive-up basis in the parking lot between Pentucket Medical and the police station on Bailey Boulevard and could begin as early as Thursday, according to the mayor's office. Testing is by appointment and referral-only for Haverhill students and school staff, and also for Pentucket Medical patients, Fiorentini said.
Representatives from the state COVID-19 testing program will be in Haverhill starting this week at two locations to test city residents at no charge, according to Department of Health COVID Command Center spokesperson Tory Mazzola.
Testing by Fallon Ambulance Service is free starting Wednesday and there is no medical insurance or appointment required to receive a test. Tests are administered at Locke Street Park, next to 125 Winter St., from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Oct. 6. On Oct. 6, the testing site switches to the parking lot of Somebody Cares Food Pantry, 358 Washington St., where tests will be administered from 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 14. No tests are given on Sundays. Results are expected within 24-48 hours.