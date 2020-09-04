HAVERHILL — A sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases has pushed Haverhill from the state’s lower-risk category to a moderate-risk classification, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Fiorentini said five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, followed by eight new cases on Thursday. Nine of those 13 cases are in the same family, he said.
The mayor urged people not to panic, but instead to take reasonable precautions — especially during the Labor Day weekend when families and friends tend to gather for cookouts and other social activities.
The 13 new cases remove Haverhill from being a lower-risk community designated as green by the state. Instead, the city is now classified as a moderate-risk community designated by yellow.
The mayor said the new cases should not be considered a spike and that the city is nowhere near being a red-zone community — the highest-risk category set by the state.
Still, he wants people to take notice of the increase in cases.
“This is a wake-up call to our citizens that this is not over and we must remain vigilant,” Fiorentini said. “We cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding family gatherings. You are more likely to get this disease from a family member than you are walking by someone on the street.”
The mayor said he is urging residents on this Labor Day weekend to avoid social gatherings, but if they do get together, to keep socially distant and wear masks. He suggested the same precautions be taken for other gatherings such as services at churches, which are required to observe social distancing and mask rules.
“We are asking everyone to make a special effort this Labor Day weekend not to have a family get-together,” the mayor said. “These are the types of things that feel safe. It is your family, but they are not safe.”
Fiorentini said city officials are preparing public educational messages providing guidance about preventing spread of the virus. There will be a special effort to release the messages in Spanish, as well as English, he said.
“Our Latino community is especially vulnerable since so many of them have to work in essential occupations and many live in multi-family housing where social distancing is difficult,” Fiorentini said. “We are going to be redoubling our efforts to get out bilingual messaging.
“We will be getting together next week and asking some of the leaders of the Latino community to work with us on bilingual messaging,” he said. “We are also going to be placing public service messages on local Spanish radio and publications.”
Haverhill’s rate of COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday was 4.66 per 100,000 residents.
According to the state’s COVID-19 resources website, based on the average daily case count per 100,000 residents, each community has been designated as higher risk (red), where the average daily case rate over the past 14 days is greater than eight per 100,000 residents; moderate risk (yellow), where the case rate over the past 14 days is between four and eight per 100,000; and lower risk (green), where the case rate over the past 14 days is fewer than four per 100,000.
On Thursday, Haverhill posted a total COVID-19 case count during the pandemic of 1,327 with 40 active cases and 1,220 people recovered. The city has had 67 deaths due to the virus, health officials said.
As of Wednesday, Methuen was in the yellow category with a rate of 5.2 cases per 100,000 people. Lawrence was in the red zone with a rate of 14.9 per 100,000. Andover was green with a rate of 1.78 and North Andover was also green with a rate of 2.6 per 100,000.
Fiorentini said Haverhill is taking several steps in light of this week’s new cases, including using Cares Act money from the federal government to hire an additional health inspector. That person will help enforce rules for wearing masks and social distancing at businesses and in public, the mayor said.
Haverhill is also using Cares Act money to hire another public health nurse, Fiorentini said.
“We are hiring a part-time community nurse to help us with contact tracing for infected people,” he said.
Fiorentini said the city is also hiring new “mask ambassadors,’’ especially for downtown, to replace young people who served as ambassadors but recently returned to school.
“Our mask ambassadors hand out masks to those who need them and remind people of the importance of using masks in our business and restaurant areas and in our public parks and playgrounds,” the mayor said.
Fiorentini said the city will also be stepping up enforcement of health rules regarding the spread of COVID-19.
“We have already shut down a few businesses and we’ve issued some tickets to businesses that were not following the rules,” he said. “We also saw a problem with one particular church. It’s a matter of people not obeying the rules.
“Please remain vigilant, socially distance, wear your mask and avoid large gatherings,” the mayor said. “Be especially vigilant this long weekend.”