HAVERHILL — “The second surge is here.’’
So said Mayor James Fiorentini in a written update on COVID-19 to the community this week, as Haverhill had 50 cases in a single day and sickness among city workers caused City Hall to be closed to the public, except by appointment.
Fiorentini said cases in nursing homes are increasing, causing some elderly residents to be hospitalized. The virus has also forced some day care centers to close because of infections among workers, forcing some of them to quarantine, the mayor said.
Fiorentini said family gatherings, including those at Thanksgiving, are a prime reason for the increase in cases — a surge that is happening across Haverhill, the region and the country.
“There is no one area of the city where this is confined,’’ the mayor said in his written message this week. “Everyone, everywhere must be cautious. We contact trace every single person infected. We are seeing a lot of family infection; one person is infected, and the entire family gets sick. This is why we have consistently recommended against family gatherings. I know how difficult that is. I come from a large Italian family.
“I expect the numbers to stay high for a while as the Thanksgiving surge within a surge plays out,’’ he said. “They will go back down again.’’
Despite the increase in cases across Haverhill, Fiorentini encouraged the public to “plan, not panic.’’
“These numbers are certainly disturbing,’’ he said of the increase in cases. “I recommend that you limit your outside trips, stay home when possible, and of course, always wear a mask. If you show any symptoms, do not go out, do not go to work. We know a vaccine is coming, so we need to hang in there for a while longer.’’
Here is a closer look at the latest effects of the coronavirus crisis on Haverhill, according to the mayor:
City back into the red zone
The recent spike in positive tests drove the city from the yellow caution zone into the red high-risk zone, according the state’s categories.
The state’s latest COVID-19 report dated Nov. 25 showed Haverhill registered a positivity rate of 5.46%, up from the 3.93% noted the week before. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive test results compared to the number of tests given. In the past two weeks, there were 8,541 COVID-19 tests of Haverhill residents and of those, 466 were positive, according to the state.
Increase in nursing home cases
COVID-19 cases are up in two local nursing homes, which has caused an increase in hospitalizations.
“Fortunately, it is not at the level it was before,’’ Fiorentini said, referring to one nursing home that had dozens of cases earlier in the pandemic,’’ but there are places to watch.’’
Day-care centers shutting down
Some centers are closing not because of children being sick, but due to workers testing positive for the virus or having to quarantine.
“We are aware of the hardship that this causes our residents,’’ Fiorentini said, adding the city is looking into day-care options for families who lost their centers to closure.
Public schools remain closed
As planned, there is no classroom learning this week for any Haverhill students — all learning is being done remotely online from home. Next week, special needs students will return to classrooms, but most other students will not. They will continue fully remote learning for one more week before resuming a hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning.
Fiorentini said he is concerned the closing of day care centers may leave some families without places for their children when students are doing remote learning fully. “I am looking for alternative child care placements and will place (them) on this page,’’ he said of his regular Facebook posting.
Whittier pauses in-school learning
Whittier Regional High has closed its doors to students for two weeks and shifted fully to remote learning. The school will return to its hybrid schedule on Tuesday of next week, officials said.
Whittier has been using a hybrid schedule — a mix of learning in classrooms certain days of the week and remotely from home on other days. The school, which is located in Haverhill and serves students from 11 communities in the region, transitioned temporarily to remote learning after officials there learned of several cases of COVID-19 in the school community.
Cases among city workers
Some city employees have had to quarantine because they came into contact with fellow workers who tested positive. City Hall began an appointment-only schedule for the public starting Wednesday.
“We hope that this does not last long,’’ Fiorentini said of limiting visits to City Hall by the public.
City inspectors watch businesses
Inspectors are visiting restaurants and other businesses to make sure workers and customers are following anti-virus rules, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“We get a lot of calls (complaints) about restaurants and many other places,’’ Fiorentini said. “We follow up on every call. Up until now we have been issuing warnings and issue tickets only when they come back a second time and the same infraction is still occurring. We have had to issue a few fines but most businesses have complied once warned and once told of the rules.’’
Making virus testing available
Fiorentini said he is working with several providers in an effort to bring more testing to the city.
“We have offered to use our Cares Act money for this,” he said of money from the federal government aimed at fighting COVID-19. “We are still negotiating with some providers and hope we have something to announce by the end of the week.”
The mayor said he is aware many residents have had to wait to get tested, and that test delays cause problems because the city cannot conduct contact tracing unless it knows someone is infected.
People can get tested at Med Express, 296 Main St., without an appointment, Fiorentini said. CVS pharmacies offer testing and the Pentucket Medical Associates doctors complex provides testing for school employees and for PMA patients, he said.
The state is operating Stop the Spread testing sites in Methuen and Lawrence. Information about those sites is available on the state website. The Methuen site at AFC Urgent Care is by appointment only. Appointments can be made on the AFC Urgent Care website. The Lawrence site is at Lawrence General Hospital and no appointment is needed.