HAVERHILL — Voters who usually cast ballots at two elderly housing complexes will step into voting booths at new locations this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said polls which have long been at the Greystone Elderly Housing and Washington Square Elderly Housing complexes will move to other buildings. The changes are being made to give voters more space and allow for proper social distancing, Koutoulas said.
The changes will be in place for both the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 presidential elections.
Residents who normally vote at the Washington Square Elderly Housing complex — Ward 1, Precinct 2 — will instead vote at the Citizens Center on Welcome Street. Voters assigned to the Greystone Elderly Housing complex on South Webster Street — Ward 7, Precinct 2 — will instead vote at Bradford Elementary School.
Koutoulas said the changes were made because "the public health and public convenience would be better served during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
The city is exploring transportation options to help voters whose polling place is changing and who want to vote in person, Koutoutlas said.
The Citizens Center is a walk of a few minutes from the Washington Square Elderly Housing complex, and is close to public bus routes. Bradford Elementary School is one mile from the Greystone Elderly Housing complex. While there is no access to public transportation in that area, Koutoulas said she is working with the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority to provide shuttle buses for voters in that area on election day.
Early voting also takes place at City Hall. Mail-in early voting — with all postage costs prepaid — is available for residents who wish to limit their COVID-19 exposure, the city clerk said.
Koutoulas is one of several clerks in the region who continue to look for poll workers in the event that workers from past elections — many of whom may be elderly and at a higher coronavirus risk — fall ill or choose not to work the election. Any city resident can apply to work the polls and is paid $195 per day. More information is available on the cityofhaverhill.com website.