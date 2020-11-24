With COVID-19 cases increasing in Haverhill, officials have decided to temporarily close schools to most students for the two weeks after Thanksgiving.
For those two weeks, students using a hybrid mix of classroom learning and remote learning online from home will shift to a fully remote program.
School officials said the district will return to its hybrid model Dec. 14, when students who opted for that program this year will return to their normal schedule of two days per week in classrooms and three days learning online from home. Students who opted for a fully remote program this year will continue working from home, officials said.
Students described by school officials as having "high needs'' — including those with special needs, English Language Learners and homeless students — will have one week outside of school, the week after Thanksgiving. They will return to classrooms Monday, Dec. 7.
All extracurricular activities that typically held in-person will also be on hold for the two weeks after Thanksgiving, officials said. They said the only exception will be SAT tests, which will be held.
The School Committee approved the post-Thanksgiving schedule changes at an emergency meeting Monday night.
The committee also voted to allow teachers to work from home during the two-week school closure after Thanksgiving, unless they need to be in school to teach students in the high-needs categories.
The committee approved the two-week school closure after Thanksgiving to ensure there are enough teachers available to teach as the school year continues. The number of educators becoming infected with COVID-19 has been increasing.
The committee's decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Haverhill are making big increases.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the number of COVID cases in the school community is significant and climbing. Due to staff members having to quarantine, there is a shortage of staff in teaching, transportation and nursing positions.
She expressed concerns for what might happen after families gather for Thanksgiving, possibly resulting in more virus cases among teachers and students.
School Committeeman Paul Magliocchetti asked Marotta at what point there will be too few staff members to teach under the hybrid model.
"We're teetering on the edge of that, and now might be the time to take an in-person pause so we can come back later," Marotta said of the need to temporarily halt classroom learning.
"I'm very concerned that if the numbers rise significantly in a week or two, that the spread will become so significant we won't be able to have school,'' she said.
Magliocchetti said because families face scheduling problems on days children learn remotely from home, parents want to know if their children will continue to learn in classrooms or go to a fully remote program.
Committeeman Scott Wood said the message must be clear as to why in-person learning will be paused for two weeks.
"There is not a massive spread going on in schools," he said, adding the idea is to try to pause whatever spread is happening.
The committee plans to discuss the issue again at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Students will have a half day of school on Wednesday and will be out Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving break.
COVID-19 problems across the city
Mayor James Fiorentini posted on social media on Monday that 42 positive cases were reported the previous Friday, a one-day record of 64 cases was reported on Saturday, 26 cases were reported on Sunday and 38 were reported on Monday.
The mayor said the recent spike has put Haverhill on the edge of moving to the state's red high-risk COVID-19 category. The city is currently in the yellow caution category.
Haverhill's latest positivity rate of 3.93% is just shy of the 4% that would put the city in the red category. That number is expected to change on Thursday when the state releases its weekly COVID-19 public health report. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive test results compared to the number of tests given.
In the past two weeks, there were 7,534 COVID-19 tests of Haverhill residents and of those, 296 were positive, the mayor said.
"Many experts suggest positivity is the best or among the best indication of the virus' presence in a community," he said. "Haverhill is still yellow but is on the cusp of turning red. Many neighbors, including Methuen, Lawrence, Lowell, Dracut, Salisbury are currently in the red."
After speaking with public health nurse Mary Connolly, the mayor said the best advice for residents is stay home whenever possible.
"This is very troubling and think carefully about those Thanksgiving plans," he said. "If you do go out, of course wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently and wash them immediately when you return. If you have the symptoms mentioned get tested. Friendship and family are the most important things in any life but for right now use the phone and FaceTime."
Whittier Regional pauses in-person learning
With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, Whittier Regional High has closed its doors to students for two weeks and shifted fully to remote learning starting this week.
Whittier Regional has been using a hybrid schedule — a mix of learning in classrooms certain days of the week and remotely from home on other days.
Whittier, which is located in Haverhill and serves students from 11 communities in the region, transitioned temporarily to remote learning as of Monday after officials there learned last week of a sixth positive case of COVID-19 in the school community.
Whittier will return to its hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 8, school officials said.