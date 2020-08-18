HAVERHILL — COVID-19-friendly holiday cheer is heading to Haverhill this November in the form of a light show staged at Crescent Farms.
According to organizer Matthew Glaser of BOLD Media, the mile-long drive-through LED light display will allow residents from across the region to enjoy the spirit of the season and remain free from coronavirus exposure.
For six weeks starting in mid-November, carloads of neighbors can pay $25 to check out lights and hear music piped in from their car radio as they wind down residential Willow Avenue in Bradford.
"This is a family-friendly event, it's COVID-safe and we're looking forward to bringing this to the North Shore, especially when traditional (holiday) events may not be available," Glaser told city councilors last week.
BOLD Media, based out of Holtsville, New York, received permission to host its light show at 75 Willow Ave. from Nov. 19 through Dec. 31. The one-year deal has the potential to turn into an annual event, should things go well, councilors said. BOLD Media already has a three-year agreement with Crescent Farms co-owner Deborah DiBurro for the property, Glaser said.
Glaser expects "a few hundred" vehicles to be in the area each night of the show, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Patrons would visit the show in their vehicles only and no foot traffic would be allowed at any time. "A few hundred" vehicles are expected each night over several hours, Glaser said.
The BOLD Media company is used to putting on large scale events like hot air balloon and jack-o'-lantern festivals, mostly in Long Island, New York, Rhode Island and New Jersey, Glaser said. Last year, they staged a holiday display in Marshfield at that town's fairgrounds and saw attendees visit small businesses and restaurants while they were in the area.
"We put on a show last year in Marshfield and not only did it bring people from across the region, but it helped some of the small businesses in the area," Glaser explained. "People were traveling from an hour away to see the show."
Tickets can be purchased online in advance and no traffic backups are anticipated, the organizer said.
"We don't want to be a traffic burden to anybody and we go to great lengths not to do that," Glaser told councilors. "That's spoken volumes by the fact that we keep being invited back by these municipalities we work with. We're a good neighbor. We want this to be something people want to have — not something people loathe having."