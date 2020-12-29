HAVERHILL — A new year is about to arrive, but the same longstanding uncertainty caused by the pandemic continues.
With the calendar about to change to 2021, parents are still wondering how much time their children will spend in classrooms the rest of this academic year. They also wonder if high school seniors will be able to enjoy graduation events such as prom, which were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Restaurant owners are wondering when they'll be able to fill more seats in an effort to survive financially, while other businesses struggle with their own pandemic-related issues.
Just like Thanksgiving, Christmas has come and gone. And just like the weeks after Thanksgiving, local health officials are bracing for another surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from Christmas gatherings. New year's gatherings come next, followed by the same concerns.
A glimmer of hope, however, is offering some emotional relief to the community: The start of the vaccine given locally is about to begin.
Haverhill remains in the red high-risk zone for the spread of COVID-19, according to the most recent report from state health officials. The last two-week reporting period shows a total of 9,911 people tested in Haverhill during that time and 1,112 found to be infected. That is a positivity rate of 11.2 percent — the percentage of people found to be infected compared to the total number tested.
Mayor James Fiorentini has repeatedly urged residents to help prevent spread of the virus by avoiding social gatherings during the holidays. He said while the public's response was less than what he hoped for around Thanksgiving, it was better last week.
"So many of you told me how you are greatly scaling back Christmas and taking extra precautions to be safe,'' the mayor said. "I couldn’t be more proud of my city.''
Fiorentini said Haverhill has had a total of 4,487 COVID-19 cases in the course of the pandemic and 84 known deaths due to the disease.
Haverhill High students are back to playing sports after the School Committee recently approved starting the school's winter season, but most students remain out of school, using remote learning from home before the holiday break. Next week when the break is over, students in kindergarten through grade five are scheduled to return to a hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning, with students in grades six to 12 scheduled to remain in fully remote learning until Jan. 19, when they return to the hybrid program.
Those dates are subject to change by the School Committee, which plans to discuss them Tuesday night. Some committee members want remote learning for all grades to extend longer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and teachers.
The mayor has issued a release detailing local plans for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. He cautioned that the schedule is subject to change.
"It is with great trepidation that I publish the schedule since there is a reasonable likelihood that it will change,'' he said.
Here are details of the schedule:
From December to February, healthcare workers doing COVID-19 patient care will receive the vaccine, Fiorentini said. The next recipients, in early January, will be people in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, he said. In nursing homes, the vaccine will be administered by CVS and Walgreens under a federal contract. The mayor said local Walgreens officials have told him they are scheduled to receive their first doses this week and start administering in early January.
From early to mid-January, police, firefighters and emergency medical workers will receive the vaccine, Fiorentini said, followed by people in congregate care settings such as shelters, and then home-based healthcare workers and workers doing non-COVID-19 patient care. Starting in February, people at high risk for complications from the virus will receive the vaccine, followed by teachers and other school staff, and workers in transit agencies, grocery stores, utilities, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, public health workers, and then residents more than 65 years old, Fiorentini said.
In April, at the earliest, the general public is scheduled to begin receiving the vaccine, the mayor said.