HAVERHILL — As the city expects to move into the state's red, high-risk COVID-19 zone, Mayor James Fiorentini said most new cases reported in Haverhill are at the Lakeview House nursing home.
As of Monday, 40 Lakeview House residents and 18 staff members there had tested positive for the virus, the mayor said.
The state's rapid response testing team — dispatched at the request of the mayor and Massachusetts health officials — is at Lakeview House, testing all patients and staff members in an effort to halt the outbreak, the mayor said.
Testing at the nursing home will continue Tuesday. The state is also providing replacement workers for Lakeview House staff members who are in isolation at home.
"We send our thoughts and prayers to the staff and patients and their families there, and certainly will do whatever we can to assist," Fiorentini said about Lakeview House.
The nursing home is near the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College.
Fiorentini said five Lakeview House patients were hospitalized, some as a precaution. There have been no deaths due to the outbreak at the nursing home, he said.
City health nurse Mary Connolly said the 18 Lakeview staff members are now in 10-day isolation at their homes and are being monitored daily.
Connolly said the mayor's office and Citizens Center are making services available to Lakeview House staff members who are in isolation, including grocery shopping and delivering cleaning supplies and masks.
"We are also are in touch with them daily with the support of the state's contact tracing team," Connolly said. "We are checking on their symptoms and also providing guidance and someone to talk to."
Because of the high number of COVID-19 cases the city has experienced recently, including the Lakeview House situation and cases at schools, the state will have a team in Haverhill starting Wednesday to offer free tests to the public.
Fiorentini said other new cases reported in Haverhill include four from a family/church group. The church, which he did not identify, is no longer having services, he said.
The mayor said cases at Haverhill schools involve one student at Whittier Middle School, one at Consentino School, three at Whittier Regional High and one teacher at Haverhill High.
"All were immediately tested, isolated and all their contacts were tested," the mayor said. "Our rapid testing site with PMA (Pentucket Medical Associates) seems to working quite well to make certain that all contacts of students are very quickly tested so that we can keep the teachers and other students safe."
Free public testing begins Wednesday
The state COVID-19 testing team coming to Haverhill this week will be here for two weeks and possibly longer, the mayor said.
"The state is doing this on a temporary basis in hopes our numbers will go down," Fiorentini said.
Haverhill residents with or without symptoms are eligible for free testing and there is no need for a doctor's referral, medical insurance or an appointment. People seeking testing will, however, be asked to provide their name and phone number to receive results, which should be available 24 to 48 hours after the test.
Free testing by Fallon Ambulance Service will be available in person and by drive-up on Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Tuesday, Oct. 6, (closed Sunday) from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Locke Street municipal parking lot, next to 125 Winter St.
Free testing will also be available from Wednesday, Oct. 7, to Wednesday, Oct. 14, (closed Sunday) from 1 to 6 p.m. in front of Somebody Cares food pantry, 358 Washington St.
Fiorentini is asking residents to be tested, including people who have symptoms of the virus and those who have not been in close contact with a person who tested positive.
"Please continue to wear your masks whenever you are in public," he said. "When I go out, I am getting concerned for the first time to see so many people out without masks. I know this is tiring, and I want this to be over just like you do. It is not over. I know it will be, but right now it isn’t."
He also urged people to continue to socially distance themselves and wash their hands frequently.