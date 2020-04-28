NORTH ANDOVER — Local adults who are concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 will have an opportunity to find out if they are infected with coronavirus.
Medical providers with American Family Care, a national healthcare network with 21 locations in Greater Boston, are conducting drive-thru testing in North Andover. If you qualify for a rapid test, you can get results within two hours of taking it.
Tests will be administered Wednesday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AFC North Andover, 129 Turnpike St.
AFC is among the first health care providers in the country to use Abbott ID NOW testing for COVID-19. It’s a nasal swab test that the FDA approved for emergency use late last month.
In order to get tested at AFC this week, you must schedule a pre-screening appointment. Call 781-430- 8161 to speak with an AFC medical provider, who will assess your symptoms and determine if you qualify for COVID-19 testing.
Questions include: Have you had fever, chills, body aches, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath in the last 14 days?; have you been in contact with someone who is suffering from COVID-19 and are you an essential worker (as defined by the state)?
"First responders, health care and other essential worker are critical to keeping our communities healthy and thriving,” said Dr. Kristina Orio, medical director of AFC urgent care clinics. "Any patients in this category who do not have symptoms but think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are welcome to come in for testing, as well."
Free webinar with DiZoglio is Thursday
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber Business Assistance Series will host a free webinar featuring state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, Thursday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
DiZoglio will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the support system in place. Topics will include small business relief and programs, unemployment benefits and expansion and constituent services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register for this free webinar event at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Webinars."
May is Electrical Safety Month
May is Electrical Safety Month and this year it comes at a time when many of us are at staying home, studying, working, and connecting with family and friends remotely.
“We are using more electronic devices at once than normal," said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. "Practicing electrical safety is more important now than ever."
His office is offering a number of electrical safety tips intended to help prevent fires, including not charging your cell phone or laptop in bed as many fires are caused by cell phones charging underneath pillows and laptops left running on top of the bed covers. These devices are always processing when running or charging and blocking or covering them can prevent air from cooling the batteries and can lead to a fire.
Recently, a hoverboard that was charging malfunctioned and caused a serious house fire in Andover.
It is important to limit the number of devices plugged into any single outlet or circuit. Plugging too many things into a single outlet or circuit overloads them and starts fires.
Avoid using extension cords if possible as they are not designed to substitute for a wall outlet. Plug all heat-producing appliances like space heaters, irons, and toasters, directly into a wall outlet. Do not link extension cords together and do not run cords underneath rugs.
Unplug appliances by grasping the plug; do not pull by the cord.
Call a professional electrician if you have any of these warning signs: frequently blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers; dim or flickering lights, bulbs that wear out too fast; overheated plugs, cords or switches; shock or mild tingle – more than normal static electricity, and loose outlets or unusually warm or faulty outlets or switches.
For more information on electrical fire safety in English and Spanish, visit online at mass.gov/service-details/electrical-fire-safety.
Annual road race canceled
DANVERS — The seventh annual Step Up For Colleen 5K road race dedicated to the legacy of Danvers math teacher Colleen Ritzer has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus
Organizers are offering two options in regards to registration fees: donate your registration fee and support scholarships for future teachers, or obtain a refund of your registration fee. Please respond by May 2 as all registrations will convert to donations at midnight on that date. Visit online at runsignup.com/Race/MA/Andover/stepupforcolleen.
YMCA delivers school meals
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is delivering bagged school breakfasts and lunches to the homes of families that don't have reliable transportation and may not be able to travel to one of six distribution sites.
Tracy Fuller, executive director for the YMCA in Haverhill and Plaistow, said her staff members have been delivering about 150 bagged breakfasts and lunches per day, five days a week, including extra food on Fridays to last the weekend.
"People are really appreciative of the effort, and we're also working with Community Action, which has a few families in need of this support as well," Fuller said. "One parent called us to say she was thankful for the meals being delivered as she doesn't have a car and that times are tough for her family."