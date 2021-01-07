HAVERHILL –– The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the city, including at senior care facilities, and soon among first responders.
On Wednesday at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center, at least 90 of the facility’s 95 residents opted to receive the first of a two-part COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out across the country, according to Christy Cotton, administrative assistant at the facility. They will receive the second half of the vaccination in three weeks, she said.
Additionally, Hannah Duston Staff Development Nurse Hillary Rudder said up to 120 of the center’s 150 staff members received the vaccine.
“At the very beginning (of the pandemic) we lost a lot of staff out of fear,” Rudder said. “We’ve come together really well since then. There was a time in May we had some cases, but overall we’ve been really lucky.”
Mayor James Fiorentini announced earlier in the week that Haverhill’s application to have a vaccination clinic for first responders, such as police officers and firefighters, was approved. A date was not immediately set, but he estimated getting started as early as next week.
Mayoral aide Shawn Regan said the city is expecting about 200 doses of the vaccine in the coming days –– likely enough for all first responders interested in receiving it, as well as the city’s nursing staff who will be administering it.