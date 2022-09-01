HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of Interstate-495 in Haverhill in the area of exit 109B, Route 125 north.
According to Trooper James D. DeAngelis of the State Police Office of Media Relations, calls about the crash were received at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
He said the crash involved five vehicles: a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by a 50-year-old man from York, Maine; a 2013 Ford F150 driven by a 34-year-old man from Lawrence; a 2020 Subaru Legacy driven by a 45-year-old man from Methuen; a 2012 Fiat 500 driven by a 76-year-old woman from Amesbury, and a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by a 61-year-old man from Derry.
Fire and EMS responded as a precaution, but no injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital, DeAngelis said.
The left and right lanes were reportedly closed and three vehicles required tow trucks. As of 5 p.m., all lanes were reopened, he said.
“At this time the crash remains under investigation, a cause has not been confirmed and no charges are listed,” he said.
