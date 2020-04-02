Crowd of fishermen cause shut down at Plug Pond

HAVERHILL — You could call it, "the perfect storm."
Trout stocking at Lake Saltonstall coupled with many people out of work and decent weather on Wednesday resulted in upwards of 100 anglers gathering that morning at the Plug Pond Recreational Area to try their luck.
It wasn't the number of people fishing, but how close they were to each other, that triggered a response by police. Officers disbursed the crowd and closed the area off while city officials could decide what to do.
Mayor James Fiorentini said such a large crowd, much of it clustered along the dock, violated local and state distancing orders.
"We'd rather people spread out at least every 6 feet," Fiorentini said. "Fishing is usually a solitary sport, but for whatever reason, people were congregated together."
Jersey barriers were placed at the entrance to the recreational area Wednesday afternoon.
The mayor said those barriers were removed Thursday afternoon at the request of the fire chief, who asked that the entrance stay open in case he needs to launch a rescue boat.
Signs were subsequently installed directing anglers not to congregate along the parking lot shoreline or the dock.
"You can still go in and take a walk, or walk your dog, and you can still fish, but please follow the orders and stay off the dock and maintain separation," Fiorentini said.
He said police and recreation department employees will be dropping by the area to ensure people are keeping their distance.
"We are trying different things, and if they don't work, we'll try something else," the mayor said. "If this doesn't work, I'll be issuing a new order to close the park to fishing. But we want to give people a chance, as the last thing I want to do is take things away from people. Let's hope we don't have to."
As of Thursday, Haverhill had more than 65 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.