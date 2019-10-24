ANDOVER — The annual Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball is Sunday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 20 Main St.
D.B.'s Orchestra will provide live music.
Tickets are available at the Andover Bookstore and the Center at Punchard. Tickets are $15 per person and $25 per couple in advance, or $15 per person at the door. Parking for the event is free.
Sponsors of the ball are are Ashland Farm of North Andover, BrightView of North Andover and Atria Marland Place of Andover.
City adds second leaf collection day
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has directed the city's Public Works Department to conduct a second, previously unscheduled curbside leaf collection day due to the large amount of leaves that fell over the past few weeks due to storms and high winds.
The second leaf collection day is Saturday, Nov. 9. It's in addition to the one already scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. Curbside leaf collection is done by the city's trash and recycling contractor, Capitol Waste company.
Leaves must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. in biodegradable paper bags or open-top containers that do not exceed 50 pounds. Lose leaves or grass in loose piles, in plastic bags or on tarps in front of homes will not be collected. This service is limited to leaves and grass only, and does not include the collection of brush, branches, tree trunks limbs.
The public works recycling center at 500 Primrose St. is open for residents six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for the disposal of leaves and grass from April through Dec. 14, weather permitting. For more information, visit the city's website — www.haverhillrecycle.org.
Haverhill trick-or-treating to end an hour early
HAVERHILL — The city has changed the hours of trick-or-treating for Saturday to 4:30 to 6 p.m. due to concerns about mosquito exposure, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
City ordinance sets trick-or-treating as the last Saturday of October between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. The mayor ordered the change in hours this year due to public health concerns. The state Department of Public Health recommends that outdoor activities in Haverhill end by 6 p.m. in response to a mosquito that tested positive in the city for West Nile Virus this summer.
Neighboring communities, including Methuen — where a horse died of the mosquito-borne EEE virus in August — have also moved trick-or-treating to make sure it ends by dusk. Methuen hours this year are also 4:30 to 6 p.m.
According to local forecasts, dusk will occur about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Residents are also advised to take precautions against mosquito bites while trick-or-treating, such as applying bug spray and wearing clothing that covers their arms and legs.
The threat from mosquito-borne illnesses is expected to end after the first hard frost, which has yet to occur locally.
Students invited to NH TechFest
SALEM, N.H. — Middle and high school students from across New England are invited to explore STEM-oriented careers at New Hampshire's Techfest on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event geared towards teens showcases aerial drones, robotics, virtual reality and other emerging technologies. This is an opportunity for students and parents to see demonstrations; try hands-on activities; speak with scientists, designers and innovators; and engage students who are curious about STEM careers. Demonstrations range from playing video games being developed, driving robots of various sizes, seeing how technology is used by the FBI, and watching professional drone racers.
People can also see the FIRST® Robotics program in action with FIRST® Robotics Competition (FRC) and FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) teams providing hands-on demonstrations of how a robotics competition works.
New this year is the Kinetic Sculpture Contest. Students can enter their movement-based sculptures either as a team or individually. The winner will receive a Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer and Filament Kit worth more than $300. For more details and registration information, visit nhtechfest.org.
Forum examines costs of war
PELHAM — The nonpartisan group Open the Government will host a forum to talk about the costs of war at the Pelham VFW on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The group has invited national security experts to discuss public engagement with U.S. wars, and whether Americans should be asking more questions about the financial and human costs, Congressional oversight and strategic goals of military action.
Open the Government is an inclusive, nonpartisan coalition that works to strengthen the nation's democracy and empower the public by advancing policies that create a more open, accountable and responsive government.
The event is at Pelham's VFW Post 10722, 6 Main St.