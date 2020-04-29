HAVERHILL — Capitol Waste company will conduct a citywide curbside collection of grass clippings and leaves on Saturday.
The collection gives residents a chance to get rid of yard waste with the city's brush dump closed until next week due to the coronavirus crisis.
Residents are asked to make sure leaves and grass clippings are in biodegradable paper bags or open-top containers that do not weigh more than 50 pounds. The containers should be left at curbside no later than 6 a.m. Saturday.
Residents are asked not to place leaves or grass in loose piles or on tarps in front of homes. The collection is limited to leaves and grass and does not include the collection of brush including tree limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks.
For more information, visit online at HaverhillRecycle.org. Anyone with questions should call 311 or the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.
Food drive is Saturday
DANVILLE — The Danville Lions Club will hold a food drive to support the Power Pack Program Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 169 Main St.
The Power Pack Program serves between 14 and 16 children and their families weekly. Suggested non-perishable food items include canned tuna, vegetables and fruit, soup, hot and cold cereals, boxed macaroni and cheese, pasta and sauce. Also welcome are donations by check to: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 464, Danville, N.H. 03819.
Food and essential items drive is Saturday
KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will hold a non-perishable food and essential item drive Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Tables will be set up in the club parking lot at 36 Church St. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves and obey the social distancing 6-foot rule. Donated food will be delivered to food pantries immediately following the drive.
This drive will help community members in need. All items must be factory sealed with a good expiration date.
Needed items include toilet paper, paper towels, proteins such as canned tuna and beans, canned spaghetti or ravioli, boxed pasta, coffee, tea, sugar and/or artificial sweeteners, and disposable diapers.
Any other items you may suspect people in need might be doing without during the crisis will also be accepted.
People in need can come by and pick up items on Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m.
Food drive is Saturday and Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Bradford, will hold a food drive Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. to support local food pantries.
The event will happen rain or shine.
Drop-off boxes with be located is a U shape in the parking lot 20 feet from each other to allow vehicle social distancing while participants drop off food items. Participants are asked to check expiration dates of food.
Items suggested for donation include rice, canned tuna, baked beans, kidney beans, black beans, chick peas, peanut butter, jelly and jam, crackers and cereal, medium and large disposable diapers, and baby wipes.
Salem extends transfer station permits
SALEM, N.H. — Selectmen have granted a final extension for Salem residents' 2019 transfer station permits to May 15.
The permits can be renewed by mail or by using the drop box at Town Hall. For more information, visit townofsalemnh.org/home/news/transfer-station-permits-reminder.
Local students chosen to represent N.H. Dems
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Democratic Party announced that Kyle Duffy of Atkinson and Erin Strike of Londonderry have been chosen to join the New Hampshire delegation at the Democratic National Convention.
The high school senior and junior, respectively, will be part of the group of about three dozen Granite State residents going to the convention in Milwaukee, which has been rescheduled to August.
Salem cheerleaders recognized for spreading cheer
SALEM, N.H — State Sen. Maggie Hassan recognized the Salem High School cheerleading team as April’s Granite Staters of the Month.
The team was honored for coming together, even while social distancing, to help raise the spirits of residents at a local nursing home.