DA: Love-triangle shooting 'gang-related' 

HAVERHILL — The two men at the center of a shooting police say was both gang-related and retaliatory in nature were declared a danger to the community and ordered held without bail by a Haverhill District Court judge Tuesday.
David Trongeau and Casey Drouin appeared before Judge Allen Swan one week after being charged with assault to murder connected to a Dec. 8 shooting on Center Street.
During Tuesday's hearing, Swan heard additional details of the case from Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo before denying Trongeau's attorney's request to release him into the custody of his mother. He has been behind bars since his arrest Feb. 24.
Drouin went into the hearing agreeing to be held without bail, according to his defense attorney, Timothy Connors.
According to police, Trongeau, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was the gunman who fired a single shot into the home of Zachary Monaco.
Drouin, 19, of Haverhill, was also in the car, police said.
In court Tuesday, DePaulo called the shooting “gang-related” and said it was done in retaliation for an incident that took place a week prior, when Monaco is said to have threatened to kill Drouin and stab his 17-year-old girlfriend in the parking lot of the Bradford Wendy's.
Monaco, who was arrested and charged with making threats and assault with a dangerous weapon, previously dated the girl.
The confrontation occurred when he saw her with her new boyfriend, Drouin, according to the girl, whose testimony Joseph Gannon, Trongeau's attorney, disputed in court Tuesday.
Gannon previously said the account given by the teen witness — who told police she was at first unaware of the Dec. 8 shooting but later admitted to being in the car with Monaco and Drouin — was “hearsay based on hearsay.”
No charges have been brought against her, Haverhill police said this week.
DePaulo advocated for the safety of the Haverhill community Tuesday when asking Swan to keep Trongeau locked up.
“There's been a major problem in Haverhill where people just want to get up, go to work and go on with their lives and you've got this nonsense going on,” DePaulo said. “Parties are all having a beef with one another, they're angry, and this is how they handle it. There's nothing other than incarceration that would ensure the safety of the people on the other end of this.”
According a Haverhill police report filed in connection to the shooting, the 17-year-old witness referred to Trongeau as a “gang member with a Nike tattoo below his eye.” The police report also stated officials used records of “validated Gangster Disciple” gang members' tattoos as part of the investigation to connect Trongeau to the crime.
According to Trongeau's defense attorney, his client considers his multiple facial tattoos as a “youthful indiscretion he regrets” and is looking to get them removed.
Trongeau and Drouin's next court appearance is in April. Monaco, the other man connected to the case, is in Haverhill District Court on Wednesday for a status hearing.