HAVERHILL — Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office is investigating the death of a baby girl brought to Holy Family Hospital on Friday, though no foul play is suspected.
Blodgett's spokeswoman, Carrie Kimball, said Sunday the baby's mother called 911 and that the little girl was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, Kimball said.
Haverhill police had no comment and referred all inquiries to the DA's office, which investigates all unexplained or unattended deaths.
An investigation does not signify criminal activity, Kimball said.