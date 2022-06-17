LAWRENCE — Traffic thrummed and rumbled past inspectors Tuesday at the intersection of Lawrence and Haverhill streets.
The transportation trackers — 18 city and state and regional employees in bright vests and hardhats — shifted vantage points for their audit at the busy crossroads by the North Common, public library and alternative high school.
Twenty crashes have been reported here between 2018 and 2020, making it second on a list of the top 100 intersection crash sites among 15 cities and towns, according to a draft list by the Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Lawrence appears time and again on the list, occupying the top four locations and 15 of the top 30.
This frequency is a product of the heavy traffic, population density and intersections per mile, said Tony Komornick of Merrimack Valley Regional Planning Commission, whose members were hosting the audit.
Ranking first on the intersection list was Essex Street and Broadway with 36 crashes.
Franklin and Common streets ranked 3rd with 25 crashes and Essex and Amesbury streets 4th with 24.
The number of crashes at an intersection is only a single variable in the formula that goes into scoring an intersection’s dangerousness rating.
Meanwhile, among the top 30 intersections, the cities of Haverhill and Methuen each claim five locations and North Andover three.
In fact, North Andover’s intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Chickering Road ranks 5th on the list with 28 crashes during the study period.
The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission studied crash data from 2018-20 to compile its list, scoring and rating the intersections according to crash count, fatal or serious injuries, non-serious or possible injuries and property damage.
The crash data, drawn from MassDOT registry information, includes location, age of the people involved, time of day and weather conditions.
The ratings determine which intersections are most in need of traffic audits — such as this one on Tuesday — and collaboration with local public safety and public works departments to recommend improvements.
The list may also warrant a second look from motorists who want to exercise added caution in places where others have crashed.
Back at the intersection late Tuesday morning the observers noted the coming and going of cars, buses and pedestrians — stops and starts accented by occasional horns and sirens.
A few bicyclists and motorcyclists joined the unfolding scrum. Skateboarders came later when school let out.
Pedestrians included tottering lines of chaperoned preschoolers grasping walking ropes.
A car got a flat tire on Lawrence Street, right in front of the traffic audit. Road service came to help.
The group’s observations were many.
Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority representative Lionel Metet, a former bus driver, pointed out to planner Betsy Goodrich how pedestrians venture dangerously into the road as buses pull to the curb.
The traffic team also included Lawrence’s planner and engineer, and public works, police and fire representatives as well MassDOT District 4 personnel.
They noted how only three of the four pedestrian crossing corners had walk signals and the synchronization of crossing timers was off.
Some of the crosswalk lines were faded or gone.
The coordination between the traffic light at nearby Lowell Street and the main intersection’s light was out of synch, Komornick said.
Also, he said, drivers traveling north on Lawrence Street and approaching the intersection would have difficulty seeing a vehicle traveling east on Haverhill Street if its driver ran a red light. The sight line is obscured by the large stone church on the corner.
At the end of the morning the group returned to Methuen Street in Lawrence to talk about what they had seen and heard.
Looking ahead, the Planning Commission will assemble short-, medium- and long-term recommendations and distribute them to all the players who then can go about acting on them.
Five intersections in Haverhill that fall in the top 30 of the MPO list are South Prospect and South Main streets; Water and Bridge streets; Winter and Summer streets; the ramp at Route 97 to Route 495 northbound and the ramp at Route 495 northbound and Route 97; and North Avenue and Concord Street.
Five intersections in Methuen that fall in the top 30 of the MPO list are Haverhill and Green streets; Lawrence and Exchange streets; Rosewood Road and Broadway; Pleasant Valley and Milk streets; and Woodland and Elm streets.
The two other intersections in North Andover that fall in the top 30 of the MPO list are Turnpike and Andover streets; and Milk and Johnson streets.
This year is the first in which the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has assembled its own list of hazardous intersections.
MassDOT has for years maintained an intersection crash cluster list.
The two lists use different criteria for scoring and rating the intersections.
For more information on the scoring criteria visit mvpc.org/2022/06/15/mvpc-top-100-intersection-crash-locations/
