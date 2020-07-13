GEORGETOWN — A Danvers man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Pond Street and Lake Avenue.
Jamie King, 56, was pronounced dead after he was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Georgetown police responded to the intersection, located near the Pentucket Pond Outlet Reservoir, around 2:08 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the crash. When officers arrived, they found King unresponsive so they began administrating CPR, police said.
Georgetown firefighters and ambulance workers arrived and transported King to the Haverhill hospital. Georgetown Police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating what caused the crash.