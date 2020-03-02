HAVERHILL — Drivers should expect possible delays on Interstate 495 north Thursday, when the state will close a single lane between exits 48 and 49 during the daytime hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lane closure is necessary for bridge pier protection barrier work that is part of a bridge replacement project.
Advance warning signs will be used to notify drivers about the closure and provide updates.
For more information on the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays.
Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.