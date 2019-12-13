HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School teacher Michael Barry is being investigated by the state's Department of Children and Family Services and is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
The three-and-a-half-year employee, who teaches English to juniors, gave his resignation earlier and was set to work his final day next Friday, Principal Glenn Burns said.
While Burns said the resignation had nothing to do with the investigation, he did describe a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior at the Monument Street campus.
“Any type of harassment is not tolerated by anybody at Haverhill High School," Burns said. "All harassment is looked into, taken very seriously and follows due process protocols.”
He declined to go into specifics, saying he cannot comment on personnel issues.
A spokesperson for DCF confirmed Friday that the agency received a report and is investigating the matter.
Marotta echoed Burns' sentiments surrounding inappropriate behavior of any kind.
"We just can't tolerate it. We need to have a safe learning and work environment for everyone in our schools and that's always going to be a priority for us,” Marotta said.
When reached by The Eagle-Tribune Friday afternoon, Barry, who lives in North Attleboro, had no comment for this story.