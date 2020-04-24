Defrocked priest's conviction upheld in Maine

AP file photo. In this May 23, 2019 photo, former Roman Catholic priest Ronald Paquin arrives for sentencing York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday upheld convictions on 10 of 11 counts against Paquin for sexually abusing a boy in Maine in the 1980s. Paquin already had served more than 10 years in prison in Massachusetts. In 2019 he was ordered to serve another 16 years in prison in Maine.