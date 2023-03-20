NORTH ANDOVER — Kathleen Stagno was presented with the Democrat of the Year award at the North Andover Democratic Town Committee’s annual breakfast on March 12.
The award recognized Stagno’s work on Adrianne Ramos’ victorious campaign last fall for state representative from the 14th Essex District.
“Her speech commended the Democratic Town Committee as the people ‘who get things done,’ both politically but also in the community as a whole,” said Michael Lis, chair of the Democratic Town Committee.
Stagno received citations from Congressman Seth Moulton, state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, the Massachusetts Senate and the Massachusetts House. The senate citation was presented by Janice Phillips, chair of North Andover’s Select Board, on behalf of Senator Barry Finegold, and Ramos presented the House citation to Stagno.
More than 130 people attended the breakfast, which was held at the North Andover VFW. Former state Rep. Christina Minicucci was also honored at the event, along with outgoing chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Gus Bickford.
The speakers included Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, who talked about affordable housing, and Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, who highlighted his STAR program to help inmates transition back into the community. School Committee candidate Alissa Koenig spoke on the need for schools to be a safe place where children can be themselves.
Also addressing the crowd were Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, District Attorney Paul Tucker, state Rep. Adrianne Ramos, Registrar of Deeds Paul Ianucillo, North Andover Select Board member and candidate Laura Bates, North Andover Select Board candidate Brian Roache, School Committee candidate David Brown and Housing Authority candidate Marsha Finkelstein.
In a straw poll for upcoming local elections that will be held on March 28, Laura Bates won 83 votes and Brian Roache received 70 in the contest for two seats on North Andover’s Select Board. Alissa Koenig received 79 votes, David Brown received 74 and Kevin Dube received 6 in the race for two seats on the School Committee, while Marsha Finkelstein received 54 votes and Jacqueline McGuire received 26 in the contest for one seat on the Housing Authority.
The straw poll also measured opinions on President Joe Biden’s performance, with 50 voting that he is meeting expectations favorably, while 31 felt that Biden is exceeding expectations. In regards to Gov. Maura Healey, 50 voted that she is meeting expectations favorably, and 25 that she is exceeding expectations.
On the question of who will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, 39 voters picked Ron DeSantis, 28 picked Donald Trump, and no one else gained more than five votes. Voters agreed that cities and town should be able to set rent control, by a margin of 63 votes to 24.
