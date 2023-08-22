The state’s Democratic Party is advancing a proposal from Congressman Seth Moulton to bring more veterans under its wing as part of a broader effort to boost their representation in state and federal politics.
A proposal, approved by the party's subcommittee last Thursday, calls for updating the party’s charter to allow veterans to be named as "add-on delegates" at political conventions and include them in a list of "marginalized communities" eligible for at-large spots.
Moulton, a former Marine captain who served four tours in Iraq, praised the panel's support of the proposal and said it will make the state's Democratic Party "more inclusive."
"I’m proud to be part of a party that understands the importance of inclusive political representation," he said in a statement. "Veterans understand the importance of political leadership. They served the country and they want to be involved at home."
The proposal still must be approved by the party's rank-and-file membership at its upcoming state convention Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The party’s charter requires at least 2,500 delegates for its state convention, but allows for the appointment of "at-large" delegates from "marginalized communities" if the convention’s make-up doesn’t adequately represent racial and ethnic minorities and other "underrepresented" groups.
Moulton has pointed out that the party has updated its charter in the past to provide add-on delegate spots for LGBTQ+ individuals, those with disabilities, youth, and underrepresented ethnic and racial groups.
The move was backed by Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, who posted on social media last week that she was "honored" to support Moulton's proposal.
"Having vet voices heard and giving them the support they deserve is a priority for me and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll," Healey posted on Twitter. "Thanks to MassDems and Seth Moulton for advancing this important effort."
Moulton, who was elected to a fourth term in last November’s midterm elections, is among a group of congressional lawmakers pushing for more veterans to get involved in public service. His political action committee, Serve America, helps fund veterans and others running for seats in Congress.
He said veterans "understand the consequences of failed political leadership because many went to war because of it."
"Despite everything they sacrificed for our country, they often face tremendous challenges to reintegrating into civilian life," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
