HAVERHILL — Despite the ban on public worship services, the coronavirus failed to kill the joy and hope of Easter.
While they could not physically go to church, many Catholics and Protestants watched the Mass or services on their television sets or computer screens. Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter next Sunday.
Sacred Hearts Church in Bradford records the Mass and parishioners can watch it on the parish’s website or Facebook, according to the Rev. John Delaney, the pastor. Sacred Hearts and other Catholic parishes have found ways to administer the sacraments and still maintain social distances, Delaney said.
He and the Rev. Joseph Almeida, parochial vicar, have been hearing confessions in the grotto that is next to the church.
St. Michael Church in North Andover has also recorded the Easter Mass and parishioners can watch via YouTube, Facebook and the parish’s website, according to Mary Alice Rock, director of pastoral ministries.
Those who access St. Michael’s Easter Mass will hear some of the parish’s teenagers singing an Easter song, she said.
Social media and other modern technology have enabled the parish to carry out its mission.
“We are so connected to the body of Christ,” Rock said. Of course, she and others look forward to the day when they can once again actually go to church.
First Baptist Church in Plaistow, New Hampshire will offer drive-in Easter services at 9 and 10 a.m. Once again, the Rev. Aaron Goodno, the pastor, will be leading worship from the roof.
Besides commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Merrimack Valley residents enjoyed parades, egg hunts and other activities associated with this ancient holiday.
Sacred Hearts School teachers staged an Easter parade that drew dozens of cars, each with at least one pupil. As each car approached the parking lot behind Sacred Hearts Church as music teacher Michael Grady played a welcoming beat on his snare drum.
Orange safety cones marked a route through the parking lot and as the cars drove by, teachers, lined up on both sides, waved and shouted to their students and parents, who returned the greetings with cheers. The teachers were joined by Delaney and Almeida.
The parade focused on the younger students at the school, those in pre-kindergarten through second grade. It provided the school community the opportunity to “be together while we’re apart,” Principal Kathleen Blain said.
“We miss the kids,” said the Easter Bunny, who was actually Chrissy Pettis, director of the school’s Early Childhood Center.
Nolan Stokes, 8, stood on a seat and looked out through the sunroof of a car driven by his mother, Ashley Stokes. They were accompanied by their dog Moose, a yellow Labrador retriever.
Nolan, a second-grader, knew what the purpose of the parade was.
“Celebrating Easter and having fun,” he said.