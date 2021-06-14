HAVERHILL — DiBurro's Function Facility, one of of the most popular event venues in the area, is under a purchase and sale agreement with a Lowell development company.
Princeton Properties of Lowell, the same company that has been involved in building and managing large-scale housing projects in Haverhill and North Andover, is looking to turn the DiBurro's property at 887 Boston Road into a mixed-use development of commercial, retail and apartment buildings.
DiBurro's has been host to countless events over the years, ranging from weddings and private parties, to service club and Chamber of Commerce events, to political gatherings and Council on Aging celebrations, and much more.
Jeffrey Brown, the lawyer for Princeton Properties, is requesting a public hearing in support of a request for a zoning amendment to allow his company to move forward. His request is expected to be placed on file during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
The project would include three, four-story buildings of 36 apartments each, plus a five-story building of 45 units, along with two retail buildings and a clubhouse for residents. One of the retail buildings would be retained for use by the DiBurro family.
Brown said in a letter to the council that Princeton Properties has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the owners of DiBurro's to buy the function facility and its land.
The project would require approval by the council and a special permit.
City Economic and Development Director William Pillsbury said his office has had a number of discussions with the developer about the zoning criteria for the project.
"Now each city department will go through their review, leading up to the public hearing scheduled for July 13," he said. "This is the kind of project that we envisioned that would come forward with new zoning and we look forward to reviewing the plan thoroughly."
Pillsbury said this is the first project to come forward under the Planned Development District zoning envisioned in the Master Plan.
He said the idea is to create a development that makes the most sense for a site and creating zoning around it.
Princeton Properties manages the Princeton Bradford Apartment Homes complex in Bradford, which recently completed a $5.2 million makeover, and has also built a mixed-use development featuring 192 apartment homes and is in full operation at 1252 Osgood St. (Route 125) in North Andover.