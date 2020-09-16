HAVERHILL — The bicyclist killed in a collision last weekend in Haverhill has been identified as Peter Delsette of Beverly, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said the Saturday morning crash that killed Delsette, 56, remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon and no charges have been filed against the driver.
No other details about the accident were released by Kimball or Haverhill police, who are jointly investigating the crash.
Delsette was riding his bicycle near the Haverhill-Merrimac line when he was hit at the intersection of Amesbury and Brandy Brow roads just after 10 a.m., Haverhill police said.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Haverhill police Lt. Joseph Ingham at 978-373-1212, ext. 1505.