HAVERHILL — A lightning strike on Friday night led to a three-alarm fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a Mahoney Way home, temporarily displacing four family members.
No major injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which started at around 6:13 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Eric Tarpy.
"What made it difficult was being on the top floor," Tarpy said. "Crews had to get up all the way to the third floor and then it had burned with such intensity that it had actually burned a hole in the third floor."
He said this made it harder to fight the fire knowing there was a potential for some structural collapse.
Tarpy said the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, with crews working to extinguish hotspots for another hour and finally leaving at 11 p.m.
The family has lived at the house for 15 years, according to a resident of the home, Arthur Gosselin. He said the family was home that night.
"We were watching TV and then heard the crack and the TV shut out and then we looked out and saw that the roof was on fire," he said.
Gosselin said that after noticing that the attic was burning the family was able to escape.
"Went over to our neighbors and watched it burn," he said. "Doesn't feel real."
The family is currently staying with relatives.
"Trying to salvage whatever we can and whatever we need right now and wait for insurance, that's all we can do," he said.
According to Tarpy the building inspector has said that the home is salvageable.
Making the situation more difficult for the fire department that night was the large number of calls the department experienced during the storm. Tarpy said in a three or four hour timeframe the department got about 20 calls ranging from lightning related incidents to car accidents.
"It was a challenging few hours for the fire department," he said. "But the guys did a great job and nobody got hurt."
Dan Habib lives in the house directly across the street.
"We heard a big jolt," Habib said Saturday. "Something you have never heard before."
Habib said the situation was devastating.
"Nobody slept good last night," he said.
Habib praised the work of the firefighters as well as the family
"Just the nicest people," he said of the family. "They would do anything for everybody."
