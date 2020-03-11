HAVERHILL — Freckles the dog is back in his yard for good.
His owner, Theodore Gilford, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Haverhill District Court to several charges brought against him after a tense neighbor dispute over Gilford's two dogs resulted in three police officers tasing the 6-foot 1-inch, 250 pound Gilford in a wooded area near his home.
At a hearing before Judge Patricia Dowling, Gilford, 51, of 268 Brandy Brow Road pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and one count of assault and battery on a police officer, for which he was sentenced to six months in jail. However, the judge suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for one year.
He was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the neighbor who had called animal control several times reporting that Gilford's dogs were off their leash and roaming around the neighbor's yard.
Gilford and his daughter Tanya, 31, own two dogs: a female Beagle named Freckles and a female puggle named Bella.
Gilford was also ordered not to posses any guns, to remove any offensive handwritten signs from his property, and to keep his dogs leashed. He also must pay a $90 victim witness fee and $50 a month to probation.
The judge dismissed one count of witness intimidation, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Dowling termed the facts in the case as noted by police as "outrageous" and issued a stern warning to Gilford to stay out of trouble with his neighbors and with police.
"There better not be another event like this," she said.
Gilford's defense lawyer, Ana Crnilovic, noted that a group of six of his neighbors along with Gilford's daughter were in the courtroom in a show of support.
Following the hearing, one of those neighbors, Dennis Gilfus of 272 Brandy Brow Road told The Eagle-Tribune that Gilford is one of the most courteous and helpful neighbors he's ever known.
"I've never seen that side of him," Gilfus said in reference to the police report. "Ted is one of the kindest people I know."
Gilford had been arraigned on Monday before Dowling on two counts of witness intimidation, criminal harassment, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held without bail pending his hearing on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to Gilford's home on Friday afternoon after receiving a report from neighbor Eric Klimas, who said Gilford's dog Freckles was roaming around his yard.
Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon met with Klimas, who showed her a video of Freckles in his yard. It being a repeat offense, Cannon was prepared to issue Gilford a $100 fine.
When Cannon asked Gilford if he knew where his dog was, Gilford told her Freckles had been in his yard with his other pets that afternoon.
Feeling “threatened” when Gilford “aggressively and quickly” came toward her and Klimas with his arms outstretched, Cannon radioed for urgent backup from police, the report states.
Police said the confrontation with Gilford escalated to the point where they had to tase him.
Given his size, Gilford was restrained with two sets of handcuffs. He then rolled to his side and began shaking his legs, according to police, who said they believed he was faking a seizure.
Staff writer Allison Corneau contributed to this report.