HAVERHILL — Be careful where you step!
Restaurant owners Matt and Denise Gaiero of G’s Texas Southern Flare on Washington Street recently told the City Council that the problem of dog waste in the downtown is getting worse and that it is troublesome to businesses and patrons.
Council members say they can’t force downtown dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets to be responsible citizens, but they can push for the enforcement of public health laws as one of several ways to respond to the problem.
From the meals tax revenue to charging for downtown parking, councilors say the city isn’t doing nearly enough to maintain the cleanliness of the downtown.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said the Gaieros recently circulated a petition and gained more than 250 signatures of property owners, residents and patrons who want the city to stop dog owners from allowing their pets to defecate in the downtown and are asking the city to better enforce dog poop laws by increasing patrols and increasing fines.
They are also asking for better maintenance, more public education, and more regular restocking of dog poop-bag stations.
“Most importantly, implement a regular weekly cleanup of all dog poop and trash waste throughout the entire downtown area by the appropriate city department,” Sullivan said while reading the petition.
Matt Gaiero told the council that along with the growth of the downtown with the introduction of more residential units came an increase in pet dogs.
“People come downtown to eat to use our shops to walk around and it’s disgusting for anybody to step in waste,” he said. “We’re finding it on sidewalks, in flower beds and in alleyways behind buildings.”
Matt Gaiero said he’s removed dog poop from in front of his business as have many other downtown business owners, adding that the city needs to address the problem.
He suggested a few solutions, including more dog waste stations in addition to the single station in Columbus Park, which he said usually runs out of plastic bags, and installing signage warning dog owners they will be fined for not picking up after their pets. He also recommended sending warning notices to downtown residents and possibly creating a small dog park in the Riverfront Park area.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said downtown parking fees were supposed to be spent on an advanced cleanup program in the downtown, “which doesn’t occur,” he said.
“It’s something the city should be taking care of without having to worry about this,” he told Matt and Denise Gaiero. “You should worry about your business and keeping your employees working.”
Councilor Melinda Barrett said the city can boost enforcement of its dog laws, resupply the dog poop station and add more, and for the city’s part-time downtown cleaning person to replace the bags more frequently.
“Unfortunately we can’t make people be responsible dog owners, but we can try,” she said, adding that she’d like to see the city’s animal control officer increase patrols in the downtown.
Council member Melissa Lewandowski suggested increasing the size of fines in a tiered form and possibly hiring a private contractor to remove dog excrement. She also expressed concerns that the city only has one animal control officer who is currently in training.
Council President Tim Jordan said the $42,000 annual pay for an animal control officer is too low to attract good candidates.
“The bigger issue is we need to invest in our downtown,” Jordan said. “We’re trying to attract people to our downtown and this (dog waste) is certainly not helping.”
At the request of Sullivan, the council referred the matter to its Natural Resources and Public Properties Committee chaired by Sullivan, who said all of the ideas discussed will be reviewed and that he wants to learn more as to what time downtown dog owners tend to walk their dogs and where.
“We need a comprehensive plan,” Sullivan said. “There’s no reason why people should have this experience (dog waste) especially before they go into a restaurant and bring it into the restaurant with them. That’s disgusting.”
