HAVERHILL — After his wheelchair was stolen last fall, Richard Smith has been struggling to get around for months the city.
Fortunately, a few kind citizens have stepped in to help.
Smith has mobility issues, and he can only walk a short distance. He was in downtown Haverhill in October when he thought his motorized wheelchair’s battery was dying. Smith parked the wheelchair by the Bank of Haverhill to walk home and call a family member for help.
“I saw someone out of the corner of my eye go off on a wheelchair, and I thought ‘that can’t be right,’” Smith said. “Then I turned around and my wheelchair was gone.”
Someone got on his wheelchair as he was walking home and rode off with it.
Since then, Smith has been struggling to walk to and from Market Basket for groceries. He’s been collecting cans in hopes of saving up for a new one.
But last week, everything changed. After an article was published in the Tribune on July 14 describing Smith’s situation, several people reached out to the Haverhill Police Department looking to help. Some offered to donate money, others offered wheelchairs.
Police Det. Conor Rogier alerted Smith to the good news, and a few days later, he was gifted a new wheelchair. But it didn’t quite work because it wouldn’t take a charge.
Thankfully, Smith had another option. A Haverhill resident, who wants to remain anonymous, heard of Smith’s plight. The resident had the wheelchair of a deceased family member who was also a veteran and wanted the chair to be put to good use.
Finally last Friday Det. Rogier and officer Zachary Bouchard dropped the wheelchair off at Smith’s apartment. This time, it worked just fine.
“I feel really great,” Smith said. “I’m just so happy.”
Smith has traveled to Market Basket a few times, and he has had no problems. He is excited that he no longer has to collect cans, and Smith promised to look after his wheelchair this time.
“I’m going to take good care of this one,” he said. “I’ll only get off of it when it’s parked safely inside my house.”
Smith wishes he could meet the people who so kindly offered to help, so he could thank them all in person.
“I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “It’s great to know there’s still good people in this world.”
