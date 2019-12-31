HAVERHILL — Bilingual Haverhill schoolchildren will receive new books through a $1,000 donation to Haverhill Promise, the city's campaign for grade level reading.
According to Haverhill Promise, English is not the primary language spoken at the homes of nearly 17% of Haverhill public school students. Through the donation made by the Boston University chapter of the Phi Iota Alpha fraternity, 150 bilingual books written in both English and Spanish will be purchased for city students, Haverhill Promise campaign director Jenny Arndt said.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, a founding member of Haverhill Promise and a Phi Iota Alpha alumni, helped bring the two groups together.
“There is something special that happens when parents read to their kids,” Vargas said. “As we strengthen our citywide literacy campaign, this support will help encourage parents of all backgrounds to do so.”
Haverhill Promise plans to purchase a variety of books to distribute to families identified as in-need by Haverhill's Latino Coalition and Haverhill public schools, with distribution scheduled for the end of January.