Double standard unfair to Red Sox owner  

In another region with passionate sports fans — say Cleveland, Seattle or Kansas City — John Henry would be a beloved king.
Within three or so years of taking ownership of the Red Sox, he delivered a championship, the championship of Boston championships, in 2004.
The greatest day in Boston sports history was when that ground ball went back to closer Keith Foulke, who under-handed it to first base to clinch the sweep in St. Louis. The 86-year wait between World Series titles was over for Red Sox fans.
That alone should’ve put Henry on a Mount Rushmore equivalent in Boston sports.
But there was more. Lots more.
Henry delivered three more championships and Duck Boat parades in 2007, 2013 and 2018, each with its own personality, style and memorable traits.
So where did they build the statue in John Henry’s likeness?
New England sports fans get loads of credit for their passion, spending, expectations and love affair with their teams.
The last two decades around here have been unlike anything any region of the country has experienced. And it’s not just the winning, but the contending. Every team, almost every year, is a championship contender.
Isn’t that what New England fans demand, first and foremost, from our resident billionaire owners and then embrace them for it?
Not with Henry.
The rules are different for the Red Sox owner. He has never even slightly approached the Bob Kraft School of Love.
While their frequency of winning titles is almost identical – Kraft has 6 titles in 27 years of owning the Patriots (a .222 championship percentage) and Henry is 4 for 19 (.211) – Henry is easily considered the outsider, not a fan favorite.
Is it Kraft’s charm? Is it the fact that Kraft owned season tickets in Sullivan Stadium and loved the Patriots long before owning them? Is it Kraft’s relationship with fans, oftentimes high-fiving them at events?
Henry, personality-wise, couldn’t be more different from Kraft, oftentimes uncomfortable in large public settings with fans or media.
You could make the argument that Henry's Red Sox winning titles with three different managers, three different general managers, and four completely different teams is more impressive than two decades of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and whomever else was around.
The Red Sox have been able to, under Henry, re-invent themselves again and again.
Other than David Ortiz, who was a central figure in the first three Red Sox titles, it's been a roller coaster ride.
The Patriots, on the contrary, have been never wavered or faced an embarrassing “chicken-and-beer” losing season under Kraft, Belichick and Brady. Is that the issue — New England fans demanding consistency?
We often hear New England fans imply their teams should live in the moment more, go for the championships now, worry about future implications later.
Isn’t that what Henry did when he brought in Dave Dombrowski as president? He mortgaged the future, depleting the minor league system while raising the payroll, to compete for a title in 2018.
That may have been the greatest Red Sox team ever assembled, winning 108 regular season games and then cleaning the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers' collective clocks to the tune of an 11-win, 3-loss playoff record that year, culminating in the World Series victory.
Now it’s time to pay the piper, which meant trading away superstar Mookie Betts, who rumors are would not talk contract unless the first number started with a “400” — as in a $400-plus million deal.
Two years ago, the Sox probably would have overpaid him – can’t we agree that $400 million is overpaying? – and cut corners in other places.
Trading Betts is risky. He's a Hall of Fame talent. Personally, I probably wouldn’t have done it.
But fans playing the blame game after the trade, almost in a nasty way, and hurling it all toward Henry is a little lame.
Ticket sales for 2020 are down 15% from where they were a year ago. That's the best way to send a message, rather than the incessant whining we're hearing.
This Red Sox team is still going to be solid, maybe even good. We are a long ways away from the old “wait ‘til next year” Red Sox.
And if anybody deserves the benefit of the doubt among sports team owners here in New England, John Henry is at the top of the list.
