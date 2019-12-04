Downtown Christmas Stroll is Friday

HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber will light up the downtown with holiday festivities when it presents the 27th Annual Christmas Stroll on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Stop by Santa's Village in Harbor Place, sponsored by Pentucket Bank. Strollers will also enjoy a promenade of ice sculptures, cookie decorating, s’mores on an outdoor fire pit, and the Pearl pop-up camper, where you can grab a hot cup of cocoa.
At the other end of the downtown, Columbus Park will be transformed into Elsa's Wonderland, decorated with blue and white lighted trees. Elsa and Olaf will be on hand for photos.
The stroll extends throughout the downtown and local shops and restaurants will be have activities and special offers. There will be two pop-up shop locations this year - one at 76 Merrimack St. and the other at 90 Washington St.
The Merrimack Street location will host 30 or more local vendors — many selling handcrafted items. Complimentary gift wrapping is available on site. Haverhill High School’s Fine Arts Department will be selling art at 90 Washington St.
Don't miss the Wingate Street Winter Wonderland, where you will find holiday treats, an activity for kids and hot toddies for the grown-ups. Many of the Wingate Street shops will be open.
Covanta Energy is the tree lighting sponsor, and has also donated a 30-year-old blue spruce for this year’s Christmas tree.
"We are grateful that Covanta has donated such a beautiful tree this year," said Melissa Seavey, the chamber's events director.
Because the stroll is being held on a Friday night, only Washington Square will be closed to through traffic to accommodate commuters. Merrimack and Washington streets will remain open and traffic will be rerouted on Emerson and Essex streets. To ensure public safety, the Haverhill Police Department will have officers on duty to assist with automobile and pedestrian traffic.
This event is presented by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the downtown Haverhill business community and Covanta Energy. Other event sponsors include National Grid, Haverhill Bank, Pentucket Bank, Northern Essex Community College, AutoFair, Haverhill Family Eye Care, and 76 Merrimack St., as well as Be Imagine Music, Creative Haverhill, HC Media, The Eagle-Tribune, and the Haverhill Cultural Council.
Schedule of events in Washington Square:
5 p.m. - Announcements and welcome from Chamber President Dougan Sherwood
5:10 p.m. - Pentucket Players
5:30 p.m. - Haverhill High School Band
6 p.m. - Be Imagine bands
6:50 p.m. - Dance performance by Dance Images
7:20 p.m. - Popular children's Christmas songs performed by Mama D (Pastor Donna Spencer Collins)
7:45 p.m. - Tree lighting in Washington Square