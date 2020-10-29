Downtown Haverhill boardwalk now links Harbor Place and Washington Square

HAVERHILL — The downtown boardwalk has a new 155-foot addition, stretching the entire length of Merrimack Street — from Harbor Place to Washington Square.
Future plans include extending it to the Comeau Bridge, to create an uninterrupted walking loop linking both sides of the river.
Mayor James Fiorentini and “Heights at Haverhill” developer Sal Lupoli hosted a ceremony on Oct. 23 to formally open the new downtown boardwalk extension along the Merrimack River to public use.
Taking part in the event were state Rep. Andy Vargas, City Council President Melinda Barrett along with councilors Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien and Joseph Bevilacqua, who is also president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Haverhill Chamber President Dougan Sherwood and several representatives of the city's Economic Development department, including Director William Pillsbury.
The boardwalk addition behind the gleaming glass Heights tower continues the mayor’s vision of creating a walking area along the full length of Merrimack Street.
Fiorentini said he began his plan to build a riverwalk along the full stretch of Merrimack Street soon after he became mayor in 2004. The first small piece of the walkway was built in the 1970s with the first addition under Mayor Fiorentini’s administration occurring around 2007.
"This was decades in the making," the mayor said of the full Merrimack Street stretch of boardwalk. "It was a long process and the development of Harbor Place a few years ago was really the catalyst for the largest piece of boardwalk and getting us where we are today."
The mayor said the next phase of the plan is to continue the boardwalk along Washington Street to the Comeau Bridge, however, this next phase of the project will be challenging as some sections must extend outward from the floodwall and be suspended over the river itself.
Fiorentini, Lupoli and others at Friday's event credited former Haverhill state Rep. Brian Dempsey, the Baker-Polito Administration and the state Department of Housing and Economic Development for playing a vital role in obtaining funds for the boardwalk and other downtown infrastructure improvements. A $2.375 million state MassWorks grant paid for the boardwalk and associated parking lots and green spaces.
"The Baker-Polito administration recognizes the importance of supporting downtown redevelopments like the Merrimack Street corridor revitalization project that will benefit so many, including residents, commuters and visitors,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. "We are pleased to make infrastructure investments in communities such as Haverhill that unlock and encourage private development. These types of projects will continue to be important as the commonwealth begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
The boardwalk project also created public and private parking lots in the vicinity of Lupoli's 10-story Heights building. The new parking lots are designed to provide support to the boardwalk structure atop the floodwall. The full project also includes new landscaping, planting areas and a fully repaved and re-striped public parking lot.
The Heights at Haverhill recently began accepting applications for apartments, the mayor noted.
Commercial tenants including Northern Essex Community College’s culinary school and rooftop and ground-floor restaurants and lounges are expected to open later this year or early next year.
A larger celebration of the Heights at Haverhill project is scheduled for Nov. 5 with Gov. Charlie Baker among those expected to attend.
Fiorentini credited Lupoli for believing in and investing in downtown Haverhill as well as Haverhill’s legislative delegation for strongly supporting the city’s successful efforts to obtain state funding for the boardwalk, parking lots and other downtown infrastructure.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, was unable to attend Friday's event as she was continuing her walk across the state to raise money for youth funding but paused to say she was pleased to see the boardwalk project coming to fruition.
"The expanded boardwalk, green space and new parking lots are integral components of the city of Haverhill’s efforts to bolster downtown economic development," she said. "I am excited to see them open, particularly at a time when our local restaurants and small businesses need residents and visitors out and about, taking in all that downtown Haverhill has to offer."