HAVERHILL — The state Department of Public Health issued an advisory earlier this month for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding not to use spring water from Spring Hill Farm Dairy in Bradford, which officials said was shown to contain PFAS chemicals at a higher than recommended levels.
Only water produced before July 24 is included in the advisory, according to the DPH. Container sizes range from 1 to 2.5 gallons.
Health officials noted that Spring Hill has been working cooperatively with DPH and planned to install a filtration process to remove PFAS compounds. That filtration system was to be operational July 24, according to the DPH.
Officials also noted that Spring Hill's spring water has not exceeded the applicable regulatory standard and that the company's permit in Massachusetts is valid and in good standing, according to the advisory.
The Massachusetts DPH issued the advisory after notification from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which had tested various bottled waters in the Granite State and found PFAS chemicals in Spring Hill's spring water.
Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are chemicals used extensively in industry and consumer products, such as carpets, fabrics, food packaging, and other materials that are resistant to water, grease, or stains. They have also been used in some firefighting foam and cookware.
Because these chemicals have so many uses, most people have been exposed to them, according to the advisory.
Massachusetts health officials said the affected Spring Hill products are those that list the source as “spring” water on the label.
Not all Spring Hill brands list spring water as the source and that Spring Hill brand water that is labeled as distilled, purified, or fluorinated has not been found to include PFAS.
The state advisory noted that Spring Hill Farm spring water is sold under a variety of different labels, by different vendors.