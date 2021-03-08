Sunday was a very special day for Bob Bertoni of Haverhill. Not only did the former owner of Megahertz Computer in Bradford celebrate his 65th birthday, but he enjoyed the company of more than 100 family members and friends who participated in a socially distanced drive-by of his home. People in as many as 75 decorated vehicles, with an escort by Haverhill police and firefighters, surprised him as they drove past, honking their horns and yelling, “Happy Birthday.”
DRIVE-BY SURPRISE PARTY
- Staff photos by Carl Russo
-
-
