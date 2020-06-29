HAVERHILL — A Tewksbury man has been cited for his involvement in a four-car crash that sent three people to the hospital Saturday for treatment of minor injuries.
According to a police report, Wilfred Powers was driving a 2010 Ford pickup truck on Boardman Street toward Groveland Street shortly before 5 p.m. and came up behind a truck towing a boat.
Powers told police the truck was "driving very slow," the report said, and that he passed the truck by crossing the double yellow line.
The man towing the boat told police Powers passed him "at a high rate of speed" and struck three vehicles and a utility pole, according to the report.
During his interview with police, Powers said he was not familiar with the area and was "traveling too fast for the corner," on Boardman Street by Currier Avenue, according to the report.
When Powers lost control of his truck, he drove across the front yard of 244 Boardman St., hitting a utility pole and striking a Toyota head-on, investigating Officer Guy Cooper said.
Powers' truck came to rest in the backyard of 250 Boardman St., according to the police report.
Three drivers, including Powers and the Haverhill driver of the Toyota, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One driver refused medical treatment, according to the police report.