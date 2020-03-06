HAVERHILL — Owen Foote, the Methuen man sentenced to serve sixth months in jail for the September 2018 death of Haverhill High School star athlete Jordan Rankin, has been released two months early.
Beginning his term Oct. 11, 2018, Foote was behind bars first at the Middleton House of Correction and then at the Essex County Pre-release and Re-entry Center in Lawrence. His full sentence, imposed by Haverhill District Court Judge Stephen Abany, was 18 months. He was to serve six months of the sentence, with the balance suspended for three years.
The maximum penalty for his crime was two-and-a-half-years.
Foote, 20, received his sentence last fall after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide. He was also found responsible for the civil charges of speeding, running a stop sign and failing to wear a seat belt.
The Rankin family said that while they're disappointed Foote has been released early, they choose to put their energy into remembering their daughter rather than “be mad every day,” John Rankin said. Jordan, a popular field hockey and lacrosse player, was a senior just months from graduation at the time of her death.
“We go to the cemetery every day. That's all we have now,” her father explained. “A lot of her friends leave shells and pennies. In another year or two I might be able to pay the house off with all the pennies the kids are leaving. In the winter, it was always nice to see new footprints in the snow to know people were there. When people remind me of the short sentence, they say he has to live with it. We live with it every day.”
According to Haverhill police, Foote was driving 70 MPH in a residential 30 MPH zone when he blew through a stop sign and hit Rankin. The accident site at the intersection of Liberty and Crystal streets, off of Route 97, was just seven-tenths of a mile from Rankin's home. Just 17 years old at the time of her death, Rankin was on the way home from a lacrosse game, where she received a “key to success” award for being the player of the game, according to her family.
Jordan Rankin's parents, including her mother Cindy Rankin, appeared in court when Foote was sentenced, opening up about the hopes and dreams they had for the young woman who Jordan's older sister Julia called “my sunshine.”
When Abany sentenced Foote last fall, he said he hoped Foote would come out of jail a changed man.
“No one’s going to bring back Jordan — even if I gave him two-and-a-half years in the House of Correction — that’s not going to bring back Jordan. Quite frankly, I’m trying to save him,” Abany said. “Jail’s not a great place for anybody to be. I hope that he’s successful — that he survives it. I don’t want to send anybody away and have them come out worse than when we sent him in. That’s really the basis for my decision.”
As part of his sentence, Foote lost his license for a period of 15 years. He also must perform 100 hours of community service at a rehabilitation clinic focusing on head trauma.